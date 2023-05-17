Automation Software Engineer (Remote) – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Remote role
Role Purpose
As an Automation Engineer, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining solutions that serve to ensure product quality from the start, perform functional testing on a regular basis and assist with deployment and smoke testing during each product deployment.
You should have a passion for product quality and an eagerness to learn new things and improving your skills. You will be a part of a team that collaborates well, works hard, and has fun.
We are looking for a team player who is willing to offer opinions confidently and to hear others out.
Responsibilities
- Quality from the start. You will be involved in the user story definition process.
- Ownership of all testing and development processes and environments.
- Responsible for completing assigned tasks that may rely on the contribution of other team members.
- Take a technical perspective to refinement and planning sessions to ensure test effort is considered.
- Work closely with engineers and business to ensure quality and fit for purpose solutions.
- Support: Assist with reproduction, troubleshooting and resolution of bugs and issues
- Create new automated tests and tasks and convert existing manual tests and tasks where applicable.
- Ensure that bugs are identified and resolved before going into production and respond to new bugs with high importance.
- Taking part in team rituals such as stand-ups, planning sessions and demos.
- Taking part in team activities such as collaborative-development and code-reviews.
- Taking part in cross-team activities such as knowledge-sharing and documentation.
- Building relationships with all other teams within the company.
Skills & Other Requirements
Essential Criteria
- 3+ years’ experience as a software engineer.
- 3+ years’ experience as a technical engineer.
- MS Power Automate
- MS Power BI
- C# (or similar scripting) experience.
- Azure functional application (or similar) experience
- Excellent attention to detail.
Advantageous Criteria
- Experience with technical administration.
- Experience with continuous integration.
Personal Attributes
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Eager to learn new skills.
- Constantly improving current abilities.
- Team player with a can-do attitude.
- Organized and able to define and follow processes.
- Ability to multitask.
- Capable of working individually and as a part of the team.
- MUST have a passion for achieving excellence in solution quality and reliability.
