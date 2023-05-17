Business Analyst

Our client in the IT space is urgently looking for an experienced Business Analyst to joing thier team. The successfull candidate will be expected to fuly play the role of a BA in our client’s busines, they will very closely with other department but in the Analyst side they will be the main person. This role is perfect for someone who will enjoy working independently and establishing new processes.

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain project plans, including timelines and budgets.

Conduct research and analyse data to support business decisions.

Prepare reports and presentations to communicate findings and recommendations to stakeholders.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and analyse business requirements.

Identify business problems and recommend solutions to improve processes, products, and services

Facilitate meetings and workshops with stakeholders to gather requirements and provide updates on project progress.

Work closely with technology teams to ensure that business requirements are translated into effective technology solutions.

Identify and manage risks and issues related to projects.

Continuously monitor and evaluate business operations to identify opportunities for improvemen

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Process Mapping

Workflow Analysis

Requirements Gathering

Analyse Business Processes

User Acceptance Testing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Group Life Assurance

