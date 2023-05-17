Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the IT space is urgently looking for an experienced Business Analyst to joing thier team. The successfull candidate will be expected to fuly play the role of a BA in our client’s busines, they will very closely with other department but in the Analyst side they will be the main person. This role is perfect for someone who will enjoy working independently and establishing new processes.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain project plans, including timelines and budgets.
- Conduct research and analyse data to support business decisions.
- Prepare reports and presentations to communicate findings and recommendations to stakeholders.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and analyse business requirements.
- Identify business problems and recommend solutions to improve processes, products, and services
- Facilitate meetings and workshops with stakeholders to gather requirements and provide updates on project progress.
- Work closely with technology teams to ensure that business requirements are translated into effective technology solutions.
- Identify and manage risks and issues related to projects.
- Continuously monitor and evaluate business operations to identify opportunities for improvemen
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Process Mapping
- Workflow Analysis
- Requirements Gathering
- Analyse Business Processes
- User Acceptance Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Group Life Assurance