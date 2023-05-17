Business Intelligence Developer – Midrand – up to R720k Per Annum at e-merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

This holding company with a highly impressive portfolio of impressive brands is currently on the lookout for a skilled Business Intelligence developer. They are looking for someone with a niche skillset that wants to flaunt their skills in an environment where business intelligence is a core influence in all their innovative decision making.

You will be required to design and develop data visualizations and analytical models to provide key insights to guide the businesses informed decision making.

If you think you have what it takes, and you fit the profile below, APPLY NOW!

Skills You Will Need to Succeed:

SQL

T/SQL

Qlikview

Qliksense

ETL

DB2

Informix

Are You Qualified:

3-year Diploma or Degree

Qlik certifications (advantageous)

3+ years’ experience in a BI role

The Reference Number for this position is BRM57153 which is a Permanent Hybrid position based in Midrand, Johannesburg offering a cost to company of up to R720k Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bryce at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

