Business Technology Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, a renowned consulting powerhouse, is actively searching for exceptional Enterprise Architects and Solution Architects who are truly passionate about their craft. Join their vibrant and collaborative Technology Consulting team, where you will have the opportunity to make a significant impact and contribute to groundbreaking projects.

As a Technology Consultant, you will provide insightful guidance to their clients, helping them leverage relevant and emerging technologies to achieve their goals. Working alongside a diverse team of experts in Technology, Strategy, Data Science, Analysis and Design, and Delivery Management, you will collaborate with clients to exceed ordinary expectations and drive exceptional outcomes.

Requirements:

Tertiary degree with honors, demonstrating problem-solving skills within a technology context (e.g., BBusSci, BCom, BSc Eng, BEng, or BSc).

4-8 years of consulting experience.

4-8 years of technology experience, including successfully leading technology change in businesses.

Key Responsibilities:

Understand the impact of business trends and emerging technology on clients and their stakeholders.

Architect and design solutions to meet current and future business needs.

Drive innovation and the creation of new digital business models for clients.

Define roadmaps and approaches for technology delivery and transformation.

Foster strong relationships with technology leaders in client organizations.

Collaborate with clients to develop innovative solutions for their business challenges.

Influence decision-makers to make informed choices.

Drive project execution, utilizing your expertise to deliver on technology strategies.

Skills and Qualities:

Strong affinity and aptitude for technology and technical solutions.

Experience in IT Strategy, Enterprise Architecture, Solution Design, and/or technical delivery.

Excellent problem-solving and solution-focused mindset.

Collaboration skills to work effectively with diverse teams.

Proficient in data gathering, analysis, and workshop facilitation.

Familiarity with emerging technology and industry trends.

Knowledge of IT practices, solution design, and relevant certifications (e.g., COBIT, ITIL, TOGAF).

Exposure to design thinking, lean start-up, and agile practices.

Natural leadership abilities and the ability to build trust-based relationships.

Effective communication and persuasion skills.

If you are ready to make a significant impact by leveraging your technology expertise, join our client’s transformative organization. Apply now to be part of a team that shapes the future of businesses through innovative technology solutions.

Desired Skills:

Enterprise Architecture

Solutions Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

