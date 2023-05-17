Credit Risk Business Analyst

Ideally my client is looking for someone who has strong Credit Risk and Marketing with most importantly process mapping / process modelling experience.
Job Description
Key Performance Areas:
Business Analysis Planning and Monitoring
• Identify the appropriate stakeholders
• Determine the activities required to successfully complete the business analysis.
• Track and communicate the progress of work items throughout the SDLC.
• Accurately estimate the required business analysis of work items.
• For analysis purposes, have a detailed understanding of the source system (including
accounting structure, rules and calculations)
Requirements Elicitation, Management and Collaboration
• Investigate, evaluate, design and propose solutions to address business requirements.
• Validate that the stated requirements match the stakeholders’ expectations.
• Work with project stakeholders to identify, model, and then document their requirements and
business domain details.
• Structure the requirements in the agreed format so that it is understandable by all stakeholders
• Ensure the timely analysis and documentation of business requirements for the delivery team.
• Strong interpersonal and communication skills to help the team work together and to provide
a good service.
• Communicate the requirements to all stakeholders and obtain stakeholder sign off within the
estimate.
• Facilitate meetings, give presentations, resolve conflict and negotiate and influence others.
• Workshop with a group to capture several independent sources of information relating to the
project, gaining consensus where possible.
• Capture areas of opposing opinion.
Requirements Analysis
• Ensure that requirements are prioritized.
• Use a combination of text, matrices, diagrams and formal models to conceptualise the
requirements.
• Define Assumptions, Constraints and Risks.
• Ensure that requirements specifications meet the necessary standard of quality.
• Validate that all requirements support the business architecture.
Solution Assessment and Validation
• Ensure that the proposed solution meet the stakeholders’ requirements.
• Assist the testing team to ensure the solution is validated against the business requirements
• Assess whether the organisation is ready to make effective use of the solution.
Enterprise Analysis
• Identify new capabilities required to meet the business need.
• Define which new capabilities a project iteration will deliver.
Life Cycle Management
• Act as interface with business and the delivery team during the SDLC.
• Understands and can describe the basic function of the business’s core system.
Qualification:
• 3-year tertiary qualification in relevant technical/financial/analytical related field of study
• Diploma in Business Analysis from FTI or equivalent
Experience:
• 6 Years in a similar role in a formal business analysis environment
Functional Competencies:
• Business knowledge: Finance Industry
• Good understanding of business analysis concepts, tools and methodologies.
• Ability to facilitate, research, model and define requirements
• Experience working in a scrum development process.
• Quick problem solver with an eye for detail and accuracy
• Experience in using SQL to query databases and complete test cases is advantageous.
• Strong interpersonal and communication skills to help the team work together and to provide
a good service
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Credit Risk
- Marketing
- SQL
- Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
About The Employer:
Our client has the largest retail store footprint in Southern Africa. More than 100 years ago, they quickly built a reputation of giving South Africans the right products, at the right price, and at their convenience.