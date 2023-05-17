Data Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Assist with the implementation of a new ERP system (MRI PMX).

Work with stakeholders throughout the organization to identify opportunities for leveraging company

data to drive business solutions.

Analyse data from company databases to drive optimization and improvement of product development

and business strategies.

Assess the effectiveness and accuracy of new data sources and data gathering techniques.

Develop custom data models and algorithms to apply to data sets.

Use predictive modelling to increase and optimize business processes, forecasting, scenario planning

and other business outcomes.

Coordinate with different functional teams to implement models and monitor outcomes.

Develop processes and tools to monitor and analyse model performance and data accuracy.

Experience and Requirements

Degree in Software Engineering or related Information Technology degree

Minimum 5 years of experience in:

o Data aggregation, modelling and reporting

o Design and Build of Reports, Workflow, Web Page, Dashboard, API Integration

o End-to-end data engineering design – from raw data to tangible actionable data

Experience in the following would be advantageous:

o Power BI and/or Microsoft SSRS

o SQL

o Power Automate / Microsoft Flow

o Java

o Python

Strong problem-solving skills with an emphasis on product development.

Experience using statistical computer languages (SQL, etc.) to manipulate data and draw insights from

large data sets.

Experience working with and creating data architectures within the finance field.

Experience in ERP Enterprise System Implementations

Knowledge of advanced statistical techniques and concepts (regression, properties of distributions,

statistical tests and proper usage, etc.) and experience with applications.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills for coordinating across teams.

A drive to learn and master new technologies and techniques.

To be able to work autonomously.

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The ideal candidate is adept at using large data sets to find opportunities for product and process optimization

and using models to test the effectiveness of different courses of action. They must have strong experience using

a variety of data analysis methods, using a variety of data tools, building and implementing models, using/creating

algorithms and creating/running simulations. They must have a proven ability to drive business results with their

data-based insights.

