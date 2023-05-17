Data Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

- Assist with the implementation of a new ERP system (MRI PMX).
- Work with stakeholders throughout the organization to identify opportunities for leveraging company
- data to drive business solutions.
- Analyse data from company databases to drive optimization and improvement of product development
- and business strategies.
- Assess the effectiveness and accuracy of new data sources and data gathering techniques.
- Develop custom data models and algorithms to apply to data sets.
- Use predictive modelling to increase and optimize business processes, forecasting, scenario planning
- and other business outcomes.
- Coordinate with different functional teams to implement models and monitor outcomes.
- Develop processes and tools to monitor and analyse model performance and data accuracy.
Experience and Requirements
- Degree in Software Engineering or related Information Technology degree
- Minimum 5 years of experience in:
o Data aggregation, modelling and reporting
o Design and Build of Reports, Workflow, Web Page, Dashboard, API Integration
o End-to-end data engineering design – from raw data to tangible actionable data
- Experience in the following would be advantageous:
o Power BI and/or Microsoft SSRS
o SQL
o Power Automate / Microsoft Flow
o Java
o Python
- Strong problem-solving skills with an emphasis on product development.
- Experience using statistical computer languages (SQL, etc.) to manipulate data and draw insights from
- large data sets.
- Experience working with and creating data architectures within the finance field.
- Experience in ERP Enterprise System Implementations
- Knowledge of advanced statistical techniques and concepts (regression, properties of distributions,
- statistical tests and proper usage, etc.) and experience with applications.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills for coordinating across teams.
- A drive to learn and master new technologies and techniques.
- To be able to work autonomously.
Desired Skills:
- Data
- Date Engineer
- Data engineering
- Software engineer
- Software Engineering
- SQL
- Data Aggregation
- modelling
- reporting
- Data engineering design
- Power BI
- Power Automate
- Java
- Python
- ERP
- ERP Implementation
- Microsoft SSRS
- MRI PMX
- Data Modeling
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The ideal candidate is adept at using large data sets to find opportunities for product and process optimization
and using models to test the effectiveness of different courses of action. They must have strong experience using
a variety of data analysis methods, using a variety of data tools, building and implementing models, using/creating
algorithms and creating/running simulations. They must have a proven ability to drive business results with their
data-based insights.