Developer C#/ .net (Stellenbosch OR Sandton) x5

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To design, develop, test, document and deploy and support new and existing systems and software applications from supplied specifications in accordance with agreed standards.

* To translate requirements from the business or technical analyst into shippable code to produce high quality software solutions

Experience

3 years’ proven experience in C#/ .net software development, project delivery and implementation

minimum:

* Net core

* C#

* SQL (any platform: T-SQL, MySQL, Oracle, etc)

* CSS

* ReactJS

* DB Design

* WPF

* MVVM

* JavaScript

* API Integration

Ideal:

* AWS, Cloud technologies

Qualifications (Minimum)

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

* Most have detailed knowledge of:

* IT systems development processes (SDLC)

* Application development

* Banking systems

* Standards and governance

* Agile development life cycle

* Testing practices

Ideal

Knowledge of:

* UML

* Systems analysis and design

* System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

* Banking systems environment

* Banking business model

* Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

* Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Negotiation skills

* Influencing Skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Presentation Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Commercial Thinking Skills

* Attention to Detail

* Planning, organising and coordination skills

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

