DevOps/SysAdmin at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

IF you enjoy the challenge of tackling a diverse range of projects & infrastructure that all form part of the same “big picture”, then your strong technical expertise as a DevOps/SysAdmin is sought by a fast-paced Software Provider in the Automotive industry. You’ll be joining a team where you’re afforded control of our own choices and have the luxury of moving with tremendous speed and agility and it is never boring, your tasks ranging from coding, software deployment, server maintenance to server security and more. The successful incumbent will be very comfortable setting up, deploying to and monitoring cloud infrastructure; have 3 years’ work experience in a DevOps role including having worked with virtual machines and remote shells. You must also have proficiency with Linux Server administration (will be tested), Certbot/Letsencrypt experience, practical experience with CI/CD and container technologies, Python & Bash scripting with a solid understanding of distributed/high volume systems architecture and management.

DUTIES:

System Administration of Linux and Windows Server environments.

Configuration, security, maintenance, backups, monitoring.

Assist with deployment of software and production environments in cloud.

Manage website deployment and infrastructure maintenance.

Setup, deploy to and monitor cloud infrastructure.

Manage databases (deploy, optimise, backup, configure, monitor).

Patch and upgrade management of servers, paid products, and developed products/services.

Manage server security.

Configuration Management.

Functional monitoring of the ecosystem.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 3 years of experience in a DevOps role.

Be knowledgeable in working with virtual machines and remote shells.

Experience with Certbot/Letsencrypt.

Linux Server administration experience and skills. This will be tested.

Be very comfortable with setting up, deploying to and monitoring cloud infrastructure.

Practical experience with CI/CD and container technologies.

Python and Bash scripting.

Practical understanding of distributed/high volume systems architecture and management.

System monitoring tools.

Security and Network Management.

Advantageous –

Avid follower of IaC.

Database Management.

Company’s current tech stack –

AWS, Linux – Ubuntu, Microsoft Windows Server, Docker/Portainer, Caddy, Nginx, Certbot/Letsencrypt, Auth0, MSSQL / MySQL / PostgreSQL, Bitbucket + Pipelines, PRTG

ATTRIBUTES:

Willingness to help team members when needed.

A critical and logical thinker.

Passionate about finding and fixing system problems.

Excited about learning new things and always up for a challenge.

Continuous learner.

Good ideas, strong opinions, a collaborative attitude and strong work ethic.

COMMENTS:

