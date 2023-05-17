Field Support Engineer (SASOL) – Gauteng Sandton

We are recruiting a Field Support Engineer for a full time, 08:00 – 17:00 Monday’s to Friday’s. Overtime and standby support can be required.

Required Qualification:

Grade 12

International MCSE qualified or international equivalent

A+

N+

Preferred Qualifications:

ITIL Foundation V3

Softskills certificates

Mobile Technology certifications

Some server and network support experience

Experience required:

1-3 years work experiences with Laptops and Mobile Devices such as Dell, Apple, Android and iOS

Good communication skills and fluent in English verbally and written.

Self-sufficient.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Call Management.

Direct User communication verbally and written for assistance in Software distribution.

Work environment:

Office Building in Sandton, floors with access to stairs.

Physical demands:

Bound to sitting at a desk.

Travel:

Require valid driver’s license and own transport.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position