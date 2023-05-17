Field Support Engineer (SASOL) – Gauteng Sandton

May 17, 2023

We are recruiting a Field Support Engineer for a full time, 08:00 – 17:00 Monday’s to Friday’s. Overtime and standby support can be required.

Required Qualification:

  • Grade 12

  • International MCSE qualified or international equivalent

  • A+

  • N+

Preferred Qualifications:

  • ITIL Foundation V3

  • Softskills certificates

  • Mobile Technology certifications

  • Some server and network support experience

Experience required:

  • 1-3 years work experiences with Laptops and Mobile Devices such as Dell, Apple, Android and iOS

  • Good communication skills and fluent in English verbally and written.

  • Self-sufficient.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Call Management.

  • Direct User communication verbally and written for assistance in Software distribution.

Work environment:

  • Office Building in Sandton, floors with access to stairs.

Physical demands:

  • Bound to sitting at a desk.

Travel:

  • Require valid driver’s license and own transport.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

