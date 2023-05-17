Field Support Engineer (SASOL)

We are recruiting a Field Support Engineer for a full time, 08:00 – 17:00 Monday’s to Friday’s. Overtime and standby support can be required.
Required Qualification:
- Grade 12
- International MCSE qualified or international equivalent
- A+
- N+
Preferred Qualifications:
- ITIL Foundation V3
- Softskills certificates
- Mobile Technology certifications
- Some server and network support experience
Experience required:
- 1-3 years work experiences with Laptops and Mobile Devices such as Dell, Apple, Android and iOS
- Good communication skills and fluent in English verbally and written.
- Self-sufficient.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Call Management.
- Direct User communication verbally and written for assistance in Software distribution.
Work environment:
- Office Building in Sandton, floors with access to stairs.
Physical demands:
- Bound to sitting at a desk.
Travel:
- Require valid driver’s license and own transport.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML