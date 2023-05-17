Fullstack Developer (Hybrid)

Role Purpose:

Develop, enhance, maintain and support our recon products to the highest standard whilst ensuring the code is secure and adhere to PCI compliance requirements. The incumbent will further be responsible for building out progressive additions or maintenance to current products while working in a team of designers, analysts, and other developers. The role requires implementation of visual elements to ensure effective user interface.

Educations and Experience

Back end (3 – 5 Years’ Experience) Microsoft SQL Server Solid experience with T-SQL programming writing stored procedures. Experience debugging stored procedures using tools such as SQL Server Management Studio SQL Server Profiler Experience identifying and addressing query performance issues. Experience with processing bulk datasets (100000+ rows daily) into large databases (50million+ rows ) Experience with Analysis Services Experience with SQL SERVER Datatools Experience with modular DB’s would be advantageous.

Front End ( 3-5 Years’ Experience) Solid experience building and debugging responsive web applications using: Net MVC AngularJS Bootstrap

Experience building and maintaining modular enterprise applications.

Experience building component driven applications.

Concepts SOLID State machines

Development Tools Azure Dev Ops GIT Scheduling tool such as Visual CRON would be advantageous. Visual Studio 2019

General Toolset exposure Incident management systems such as Manage Engine Scrum / agile tool to manage user stories and capture time such as Target Process or Jira

Experience Financial systems Agile Development



Duties and Responsibilities:

Development:

Develop T-SQL stored procedures and functions to implement business logic.

Develop regression tests to test T-SQL code.

Perform database performance optimization.

Build responsive web pages that provides a good user experience and uses efficient data transfer between front-end, service layer and back-end databases;

Use AngularJS to develop reusable front-end components.

Evaluate code to ensure that it is valid, logically structured, meets industry standards, and is compatible with browsers, devices, or operating systems;

Recommend and implement performance improvements to sites and applications.

Design and implement Web site security measures, such as firewalls and message encryption; and

Incorporate technical considerations into design plans, such as budgets, equipment, performance requirements, and legal issues including accessibility and privacy.

Analysis:

Analyze data to determine, recommend, and plan installation of a new system or modification of an existing system.

Analyze product needs and requirements to determine feasibility of design within time and cost constraints;

Engage with project managers to obtain information on limitations or capabilities for products;

Engage with analysts, engineers, programmers and others to design systems and to obtain information on performance requirements and interfaces;

Engage with all internal and external stakeholders on project status, proposals, or technical issues, such as software system design or maintenance;

Obtain and evaluate data on factors such as reporting formats required, costs, or security needs to determine hardware configuration;

Determine and set system performance standards; and

Provide clear, detailed descriptions of specifications, such as product features, activities, software, communication protocols, programming languages, and operating systems software and hardware.

Test:

Develop maintain or direct software system testing or validation procedures, or documentation;

Modify existing components to correct errors, or upgrade interfaces and improve performance;

Monitor system operations and functioning to ensure conformance with stakeholder specifications;

Perform tests which adhere to planned schedules, or after any revision reporting any anomalies; and

Document test plans, procedures, or results.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Full stack

.NET MVC

