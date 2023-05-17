IBM BPM/BAW Developer at Tata Consultancy Services – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Role requires the associate to have a clear understanding of the requirements, the proposed solution along with the technology and product involved to deliver the solution. Key responsibilities include the design, development and maintenance of BPM solution using the IBM BAW tool. Manage and ensure a reliable and timely delivery of the Solution design and deliverables to the customer as per the requirements. The role also need the associate to interact with business, show leadership skills and manage and lead a team of developers:

Provide BPM solution and design with respect to IBM BPM Designer (IBM BPM and IBM BAW)

Conduct requirement gathering with Business for their requirements

Strong Analytical and Problem-Solving skills and Multi-Tasking abilities

Comfortable with UI implementations (BPM UI and coaches)

Have a sound understanding of the SOAP, REST and API concepts

Knowledge of Kibana, Splunk and IBM API gateway is nice to have

Evaluation of the hurdles in the existing workflows/orchestration and come up with optimized process flows

Identifying and Initiating internal projects to ensure solution optimizations for existing solutions

Coding and deployment of the code in various environments

Provide regular status report to customer and Delivery Manager about execution status

Create and implement Design principles/standards across the delivery team

Conduct periodic review of the design deliverable and the code deliverables to ascertain the adherence to standards

Bringing strong technology leadership to drive high quality solutions in the areas of BPM software development

Co-ordinate and communicate with third party & Product vendors for Solution adaptability and maintain standard solution framework

Engage with customer on overall project tracking

Focus and follow through with record of efficiency and productivity

IBM

BPM

SOAP

REST

API

Degree

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 616,171 of the world’s best-trained consultants with 157 nationalities in 53 countries. For more information, visit [URL Removed] and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.

