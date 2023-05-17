Intermediate Software Developer

A company that specializes in offering reflect cutting-edge global innovations, tailored to the South African market has a thrilling opportunity for a client service-oriented Intermediate Software Developer in Gauteng.

We are seeking an Intermediate Software Developer with experience in NodeJS, Angular 8+, and MySQL to join our team. The successful candidate will work closely with our senior developers to create scalable and efficient web applications.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop and maintain web applications using NodeJS and Angular 8+.

Create and optimize queries to efficiently retrieve data from MySQL databases.

Collaborate with senior developers to design and implement new features.

Participate in code reviews to ensure high-quality code and adherence to coding standards.

Troubleshoot and debug issues in existing applications.

Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in web development.

3 + years of experience in software development with TypeScript, NodeJS, Angular 8+, and MySQL.

Solid understanding of OOP principles and design patterns.

Experience with RESTful APIs and web services.

Experience with version control systems, such as Git.

Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field

Experience with cloud platforms, such as Azure.

Experience with ORMs, such as Sequelize or TypeORM

Familiarity with agile development methodologies.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

