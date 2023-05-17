Intermediate Software Developer

May 17, 2023

A company that specializes in offering reflect cutting-edge global innovations, tailored to the South African market has a thrilling opportunity for a client service-oriented Intermediate Software Developer in Gauteng.

We are seeking an Intermediate Software Developer with experience in NodeJS, Angular 8+, and MySQL to join our team. The successful candidate will work closely with our senior developers to create scalable and efficient web applications.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Develop and maintain web applications using NodeJS and Angular 8+.

  • Create and optimize queries to efficiently retrieve data from MySQL databases.

  • Collaborate with senior developers to design and implement new features.

  • Participate in code reviews to ensure high-quality code and adherence to coding standards.

  • Troubleshoot and debug issues in existing applications.

  • Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in web development.

  • 3 + years of experience in software development with TypeScript, NodeJS, Angular 8+, and MySQL.

  • Solid understanding of OOP principles and design patterns.

  • Experience with RESTful APIs and web services.

  • Experience with version control systems, such as Git.

  • Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.

  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field

  • Experience with cloud platforms, such as Azure.

  • Experience with ORMs, such as Sequelize or TypeORM

  • Familiarity with agile development methodologies.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position