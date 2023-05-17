Intermediate Software Developer – Gauteng

A company that specializes in offering reflect cutting-edge global innovations, tailored to the South African market has a thrilling opportunity for a client service-oriented Intermediate Software Developer in Gauteng.
We are seeking an Intermediate Software Developer with experience in NodeJS, Angular 8+, and MySQL to join our team. The successful candidate will work closely with our senior developers to create scalable and efficient web applications.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Develop and maintain web applications using NodeJS and Angular 8+.
- Create and optimize queries to efficiently retrieve data from MySQL databases.
- Collaborate with senior developers to design and implement new features.
- Participate in code reviews to ensure high-quality code and adherence to coding standards.
- Troubleshoot and debug issues in existing applications.
- Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in web development.
- 3 + years of experience in software development with TypeScript, NodeJS, Angular 8+, and MySQL.
- Solid understanding of OOP principles and design patterns.
- Experience with RESTful APIs and web services.
- Experience with version control systems, such as Git.
- Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field
- Experience with cloud platforms, such as Azure.
- Experience with ORMs, such as Sequelize or TypeORM
- Familiarity with agile development methodologies.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML