IT Developer

Job Function
- To support the software development process within the organisation by
providing technical insights and ideas throughout the SDLC and producing neat,
semi-complex and accurate code and queries, according to our agreed standards
and practices, within a variety of different software system types. To adhere to
and support the implementation of software development standards,
technologies utilized, and technical system architecture.
Key performance areas
- Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for
one or many projects.
- Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery
according to specified deadlines.
- Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth
and use of technology across the business.
- Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing
and highlighting areas for improvement.
- Review, improve and maintain current systems.
- Working closely with analysts, designers and staff.
- Producing detailed specifications and writing the programme codes.
- Unit testing of own code before Integration testing by testers.
- Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary.
Qualifications required
- Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6
Skills and experience required
- Up to 3 years’ Experience
- Proficient in specific areas related to software development.
- Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g.
requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).
- Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.
- Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices.
- Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML
and jQuery.
- Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working
with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.
- Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.
- Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.
- Experience with web development is vital.
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- ASP.Net
- ASP.NET MVC Framework
- C#
- Development
- Javascript
- JQuery