IT Developer – Eastern Cape East London

May 17, 2023

Job Function

  • To support the software development process within the organisation by
    providing technical insights and ideas throughout the SDLC and producing neat,
    semi-complex and accurate code and queries, according to our agreed standards
    and practices, within a variety of different software system types. To adhere to
    and support the implementation of software development standards,
    technologies utilized, and technical system architecture.

Key performance areas

  • Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for
    one or many projects.
  • Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery
    according to specified deadlines.
  • Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth
    and use of technology across the business.
  • Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing
    and highlighting areas for improvement.
  • Review, improve and maintain current systems.
  • Working closely with analysts, designers and staff.
  • Producing detailed specifications and writing the programme codes.
  • Unit testing of own code before Integration testing by testers.
  • Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary.

Qualifications required

  • Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6

Skills and experience required

  • Up to 3 years’ Experience
  • Proficient in specific areas related to software development.
  • Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g.
    requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).
  • Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.
  • Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices.
  • Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML
    and jQuery.
  • Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working
    with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.
  • Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.
  • Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.
  • Experience with web development is vital.

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • ASP.Net
  • ASP.NET MVC Framework
  • C#
  • Development
  • Javascript
  • JQuery

