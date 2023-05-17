IT Support Tech – Western Cape Cape Town Region

IT SUPPORT TECHNICIAN

Permanent

Hybrid, 3 days in office

Cape Town

What will you do?

Requesting and uploading of RICA documents, attending and adhering to deadlines where 3G are required, testing of modems and SIM cards before issueing them and communication with clients on data usage.

What will make you successful in this role?

Requesting and uploading of RICA documents to CM Workflow

Attending and adhering to PMO project deadlines where 3G are required

Testing of 3G modems and SIM cards before issuing

Communication with clients on data usage

Precise updating of client information to Streamline system

SRS requests (new, transfer and retire of 3G workflows)

CA Unicentre requests/incidents (fault logging with vendors and close working relationship with Gijima).

Troubleshoot and resolve issues

Troubleshoot and show descriptive steps taken to resolve

Provide support to multiple Customer environments which often involve an ever changing IT landscape

Ability to write accurate and descriptive fault reports when required

First line contact with vendor, Service Desk and Gijima & APP (escalation initiator)

Stock: weekly stock take and order of new stock

Termination of 3G contracts as per requests

International roaming: Basic knowledge of ExecMobile device as well as costs involved on normal 3G – communicate with client

Ensure accurate billing

San-Guest Wi-Fi Account Administrator

Creation and maintenance of client access

Qualifications

Grade 12

NQF Level 4 Telecommunications

Knowledge and Experience

2 years working experience in similar environment.

Excellent client service and high level of communication required.

Working knowledge of SRS system compulsory

Working knowledge of Unicentre system compulsory

Working knowledge of Content Manager Workflow

Knowledge of Streamline System advantageous

Some hardware and software knowledge required

Strong troubleshooting and fault finding skills with proven methodology – must be able to troubleshoot problems telephonically with minimal assistance

Keen attention to detail

Work well independently and as part of a team

Knowledge and Skills

Computer installation and repairs

Reporting and Administration

Services Knowledge

Problem Tracking tool

Technologies

Desired Skills:

computer installing

srs system

unicentre system

Learn more/Apply for this position