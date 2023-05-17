IT Support Tech – Western Cape Cape Town Region

IT SUPPORT TECHNICIAN
Permanent
Hybrid, 3 days in office
Cape Town
What will you do?
Requesting and uploading of RICA documents, attending and adhering to deadlines where 3G are required, testing of modems and SIM cards before issueing them and communication with clients on data usage.
What will make you successful in this role?
- Requesting and uploading of RICA documents to CM Workflow
- Attending and adhering to PMO project deadlines where 3G are required
- Testing of 3G modems and SIM cards before issuing
- Communication with clients on data usage
- Precise updating of client information to Streamline system
- SRS requests (new, transfer and retire of 3G workflows)
- CA Unicentre requests/incidents (fault logging with vendors and close working relationship with Gijima).
- Troubleshoot and resolve issues
- Troubleshoot and show descriptive steps taken to resolve
- Provide support to multiple Customer environments which often involve an ever changing IT landscape
- Ability to write accurate and descriptive fault reports when required
- First line contact with vendor, Service Desk and Gijima & APP (escalation initiator)
- Stock: weekly stock take and order of new stock
- Termination of 3G contracts as per requests
- International roaming: Basic knowledge of ExecMobile device as well as costs involved on normal 3G – communicate with client
- Ensure accurate billing
San-Guest Wi-Fi Account Administrator
- Creation and maintenance of client access
Qualifications
- Grade 12
- NQF Level 4 Telecommunications
Knowledge and Experience
- 2 years working experience in similar environment.
- Excellent client service and high level of communication required.
- Working knowledge of SRS system compulsory
- Working knowledge of Unicentre system compulsory
- Working knowledge of Content Manager Workflow
- Knowledge of Streamline System advantageous
- Some hardware and software knowledge required
- Strong troubleshooting and fault finding skills with proven methodology – must be able to troubleshoot problems telephonically with minimal assistance
- Keen attention to detail
- Work well independently and as part of a team
Knowledge and Skills
Computer installation and repairs
Reporting and Administration
Services Knowledge
Problem Tracking tool
Technologies
Desired Skills:
- computer installing
- srs system
- unicentre system