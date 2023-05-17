IT Support Technician I – Western Cape Oakdale

Role Purpose:

Requesting and uploading of RICA documents, attending, and adhering to deadlines where 3G are required, testing of modems and SIM cards before issuing them and communication with clients on data usage.

Qualifications

Grade 12

NQF Level 4 Telecommunications

Responsibilities

Requesting and uploading of RICA documents to CM Workflow

Attending and adhering to PMO project deadlines where 3G are required.

Testing of 3G modems and SIM cards before issuing

Communication with clients on data usage

Precise updating of client information to Streamline system.

SRS requests (new, transfer and retire of 3G workflows)

CA Unicentre requests/incidents (fault logging with vendors and close working relationship with Gijima). Troubleshoot and resolve issues. Troubleshoot and show descriptive steps taken to resolve. Provide support to multiple Customer environments which often involve an ever-changing IT landscape.

Ability to write accurate and descriptive fault reports when required.

First line contact with vendor, Service Desk & APP (escalation initiator)

Stock: weekly stock take and order of new stock

Termination of 3G contracts as per requests

International roaming: Basic knowledge of Exec Mobile device as well as costs involved on normal 3G – communicate with client.

Ensure accurate billing.

Wi-Fi Account Administrator

Creation and maintenance of client access

Knowledge and Experience

2 years working experience in similar environment.

Excellent client service and high level of communication required.

Working knowledge of SRS system compulsory

Working knowledge of Unicentre system compulsory

Working knowledge of Content Manager Workflow

Knowledge of Streamline System advantageous

Some hardware and software knowledge required.

Strong troubleshooting and fault-finding skills with proven methodology – must be able to troubleshoot problems telephonically with minimal assistance.

Keen attention to detail

Work well independently and as part of a team

Knowledge and Skills

Computer installation and repairs

Reporting and Administration

Services Knowledge

Problem Tracking tool

Technologies

Personal Attributes

Communicates effectively – Contributing dependently.

Decision quality – Contributing dependently.

Action orientated – Contributing dependently.

Optimizes work processes – Contributing dependently.

Core Competencies

Cultivates innovation – Contributing dependently.

Customer focus – Contributing dependently.

Drives results – Contributing dependently.

Collaborates – Contributing dependently.

Being resilient – Contributing dependently

Desired Skills:

Technician

Telecoms

IT Support

Learn more/Apply for this position