Java Architect at Tata Consultancy Services

Job Description :

Required Technical Skill Set:

Java, J2EE, Cloud technology, Spring Framework, Database concepts (Relational & NOSQL)

Desired Competencies:

Banking domain experience is important

Billing System Experience

System Integration skills and guidelines on how to design for optimum operational support

Good interpersonal skills, including listening, facilitation

Ability to give the overarching guidance while diving deep per system

Technical Best Practices, Good Design Pattern experience with practical implementation examples

Facilitation skills to assist technical teams to align with / integrate to multiple systems outside of PLM area of responsibility , enable the right decisions to be made fast and for the future – type of senior Systems Integration role

Ability to guide the team through a transition towards the target state in order to reduce risk to the organisation of a big bang implementation

Data Management skills to guide discussion on linking products across multiple systems with no common product definition , product master data , to align account data from across multiple transactional and account systems etc

Setting some clear principles of boundaries for PLM systems (especially packages) to ensure packages are kept vanilla – work through pros and cons

Knowledge transfer to Customer team to build skills

Good-to-Have :

Work with Business Architects and Analysts to succinctly explain a Client Value Proposition and the Generic Product constructs to guide future designs within the system and budget constraints

Establish a central PLM related design principles, system boundaries etc brining in best practices and knowledge to empower the team

Oversee the multiple designs underway

Sound understanding on the banking domain and fundamental concepts

Understanding of the Agile concepts and experience in working in Agile projects

Looking across all areas of architecture (TOGAF) and propose a technical sequential roadmap for entire landscape considering Business, Information, Technical, Infrastructure etc, with some specific deep dives on some concerning areas eg: legacy billing for Juristic clients to target state.

Desired Skills:

Java

J2EE

Cloud

Spring

Database

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

