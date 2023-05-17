Remote / Hybrid / Port Elizabeth
Our client in the IT Industry is currently looking to employ a Java Developer.
What is expected from you?
As a Java Developer, you will work with internal teams to design and develop high quality code and applications.
Why should you work for our client?
- Join a team of 15+ developers
- You feel part of a community, you’re not just a number
- Work with a caring team that is always ready to help you
- We’re constantly pushing to do things better, investing in best practices and latest technology
- We protect our developers and don’t believe in overtime as a rule.
- You can work from home. We provide the flexibility for you to work from anywhere as long as you have a stable internet connection and can deliver great work
- Team members are not over worked and we respect people’s personal time
- There is a great relationship between team members
- No micro-management.
- We have bi-annual career catchups. We strongly encourage and contribute towards further learning
- We send you on conferences, in order for you to learn and experience new things.
Requirements:
- At least 3 years Software Development experience.
- Relevant Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma.
- Exposure to the full software life cycle.
- Solid experience in web development with extensive knowledge in Java (version 8+) and experience of Spring Boot (version 2.3+) to create web APIs.
- Experience of creating unit tests.
- Exposure to software management tools GIT or Git Hub.
- Expert with architecture styles/ APIs e.g., REST, SOAP, JSON and RPC
- Proven experience meeting deadlines and developing?high performance, scalable, and quality software.
- Can work with little supervision, pro-active and takes on responsibility for code and applications?developed.
- Must have a good understanding or user interfaces and modern web design standards.
Responsibilities:
- Work on various projects that range from platform products to bespoke software development.
- Work from anywhere as long as you have a stable internet connection and can deliver great work.
- All responsibilities will be discussed with the successful candidate.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Spring Boot
- GIT
- REST
- SOAP
- JSON
- RPC