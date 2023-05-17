Java Full Stack Developer – Midrand/ Hybrid – R720 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A multinational organization require a Java Full Stack Developer. You will be joining a team of IT innovators that work on cutting edge technical solutions within the manufacturing industry.

Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/ DevOps delivery model.

Core understanding and or commercial experience:

Java Development – 6 to 9 years commercial development experience

JAVA

Apache Kafka

Enterprise application integration (EAI)

IBM MQ

Incident Management (IM)

Change Management (CM)

Problem Management (PM)

IT Operations Process Controls

Technical updates and version changes in the EAI and Kafka environment

Following up on incident tickets to make long term improvement

The team operates in an agile environment

