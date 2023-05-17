Junior IT Technician (Port Elizabeth)

May 17, 2023

Key Performance Indicators:

  • Provide 1st Line Support.
  • Customer interaction.
  • Understanding customer requirements Workstation setup.
  • Printer and print server settings.
  • Virus and Malware detection, prevention and automation.
  • Update management on progress.
  • Update internal systems with all work carried out.
  • Update call administrators on progress.
  • Submit paperwork for month end. Logbooks, hours worked on systems and confirm all is correct.
  • Assisting Sales team with quotes if needed.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Qualification advantageous.
  • 1yr or more Support experience
  • Microsoft OS Experience essential
  • Office 365 experience advantageous
  • Valid driver’s license
  • Own reliable transport essential

Please consider you application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of application.

Desired Skills:

  • Client Support
  • Internet
  • IT Support
  • Technical Support

About The Employer:

Our client in the IT industry is looking for a Junior IT Technician to join their dynamic team in Port Elizabeth.

Learn more/Apply for this position