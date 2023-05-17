.Net Developer (Contract)

May 17, 2023

6 Month Contract
Preferred Qualifications:

  • BSC Computer science
  • AWS Certification will be advantageous.

Experience:

  • Minimum of 3-5 years of relevant experience as a developer in a software development team
  • Experience of the following technologies:
    • ASP. Net Zero, C#
    • Web/RESTful services and/or GraphQL
    • XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilization
    • Experience with relational databases (i.e. MS SQL, PostgreSQL)
    • Flutter Development

Roles & Responsibilities:

  • Designing / implementation of reusable code across multiple platforms
  • Analysis / decomposition of complex problems into manageable task
  • Maintenance / development of existing and new functionalities and components
  • Collaboration with business analysts to refine and execute new requirements.
  • Continual improvement of code for maintainability and adaptability to changing requirements
  • Team-oriented approach and adherence to software development processes and standards
  • Assessment / optimization of application performance and high availability features
  • Creation of unit and integrated system tests to demonstrate functionality.
  • Documentation of system components and usage
  • Root cause analysis and resolution of bugs in integrated systems
  • Building / deployment on application server
  • Execution of functional test scenarios for development testing
  • Integration of work from other developers and resolution of system conflicts.
  • Mentorship and guidance to junior developer
  • Technical leadership to the development team and other departments within the company

Required Skills and Knowledge

  • Strong proficiency in web application development, specifically React.
  • In-depth understanding of .Net framework and C# language
  • Understanding of the software development life cycle, processes, and techniques
  • Familiarity with team development tools such as source control (preferred GIT)
  • Good understanding of the software development life cycle and methodology.
  • Ability to deliver production-quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.
  • Experience in object orientation and composition
  • Ability to learn, adapt and grow
  • Interpersonal skills

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • ASP.NET Zero
  • SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position