.Net Developer (Contract) – Gauteng Pretoria

6 Month Contract
Preferred Qualifications:
- BSC Computer science
- AWS Certification will be advantageous.
Experience:
- Minimum of 3-5 years of relevant experience as a developer in a software development team
- Experience of the following technologies:
- ASP. Net Zero, C#
- Web/RESTful services and/or GraphQL
- XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilization
- Experience with relational databases (i.e. MS SQL, PostgreSQL)
- Flutter Development
Roles & Responsibilities:
- Designing / implementation of reusable code across multiple platforms
- Analysis / decomposition of complex problems into manageable task
- Maintenance / development of existing and new functionalities and components
- Collaboration with business analysts to refine and execute new requirements.
- Continual improvement of code for maintainability and adaptability to changing requirements
- Team-oriented approach and adherence to software development processes and standards
- Assessment / optimization of application performance and high availability features
- Creation of unit and integrated system tests to demonstrate functionality.
- Documentation of system components and usage
- Root cause analysis and resolution of bugs in integrated systems
- Building / deployment on application server
- Execution of functional test scenarios for development testing
- Integration of work from other developers and resolution of system conflicts.
- Mentorship and guidance to junior developer
- Technical leadership to the development team and other departments within the company
Required Skills and Knowledge
- Strong proficiency in web application development, specifically React.
- In-depth understanding of .Net framework and C# language
- Understanding of the software development life cycle, processes, and techniques
- Familiarity with team development tools such as source control (preferred GIT)
- Good understanding of the software development life cycle and methodology.
- Ability to deliver production-quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.
- Experience in object orientation and composition
- Ability to learn, adapt and grow
- Interpersonal skills
Desired Skills:
- C#
- ASP.NET Zero
- SQL