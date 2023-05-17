PowerBi Specialist

May 17, 2023

DUR001586 PowerBI Developer/Specialist (GRADUATE POSITION) – Kloof

Purpose of the job:
Design, develop and maintain business and client PowerBI dashboards. Support and enhance the delivery of various solutions.

Required Qualifications

  • Degree or diploma in BS/MS in Computer Science or Information System

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

  • Experience/familiarity with Microsoft Business Intelligence Stack (Power BI, SSAS, SSRS, SSIS)
  • Experience working with a self-service tool, preferably Power BI.
  • Familiarity with JavaScript, CSS, and other JavaScript libraries.
  • Familiar and experienced in SQL.
  • Should have Business Intelligence Knowledge
  • Design, develop and maintain PowerBI Reports/Dashboards for clients and the business
  • Maintain the document structure of PowerBI Reports/Dashboards

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Communication Skills both verbal and written
  • Analytical and critical thinking skills
  • Deadline driven
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Problem-solving
  • Self-motivated
  • Attention to detail
  • Team player

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

