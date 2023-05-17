PowerBi Specialist – KwaZulu-Natal Kloof

DUR001586 PowerBI Developer/Specialist (GRADUATE POSITION) – Kloof
Purpose of the job:
Design, develop and maintain business and client PowerBI dashboards. Support and enhance the delivery of various solutions.
Required Qualifications
- Degree or diploma in BS/MS in Computer Science or Information System
Technical Competencies and responsibilities
- Experience/familiarity with Microsoft Business Intelligence Stack (Power BI, SSAS, SSRS, SSIS)
- Experience working with a self-service tool, preferably Power BI.
- Familiarity with JavaScript, CSS, and other JavaScript libraries.
- Familiar and experienced in SQL.
- Should have Business Intelligence Knowledge
- Design, develop and maintain PowerBI Reports/Dashboards for clients and the business
- Maintain the document structure of PowerBI Reports/Dashboards
Behavioural Competencies:
- Communication Skills both verbal and written
- Analytical and critical thinking skills
- Deadline driven
- Ability to work under pressure
- Problem-solving
- Self-motivated
- Attention to detail
- Team player
Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.
