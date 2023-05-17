Quality Assurance Tester at Nutun – Gauteng Sandown

May 17, 2023

Role: Quality Assurance Tester.
Department: TC Transactional Services (TCTS).
Reports to: Product Manager.

Main Purpose of Role:
Software Quality Assurance – creating robust and error free software through thorough product testing both manual and automated.

Required Minimum Education / Training:

  • B.Sc Information Science Degree or ISTQB certification B Com degree.
  • B Com degree.

Required Minimum Work Experience:

  • 3 years of QA experience – 3 Years’ Experience in Automation Testing – Experience in regression testing beneficial.
  • Experience working in Agile teams.
  • Experience in National Payments Industry beneficial.

Technical and Behavioural Competencies Required:
Technical:

  • Agile Methodologies such as Scrum and Kanban.
  • Experience Using Agile Management Tools Such as JIRA, Confluence and Azure Dev Ops.
  • Agile Team Collaboration
  • Writing functional front end Automation Tests Using Industry Standard Tools such as (Postman, Selenium etc.)

Front-end browser testing:

  • Cross browser testing.
  • Browser version support testing.

Front-end desktop testing:

  • Cross O/S testing.
  • O/S version support testing.
  • Mobile app testing
  • API testing (Postman, SOAP UI)
  • Back-end testing and analysis (SQL Server, system logs, Elastic Search).
  • Ability to read, understand and communicate technical documentation.
  • Understanding scope of work, and criteria.
  • Build test cases prior to starting to test.
  • Write up technical specifications which take alternatives into account.
  • Question specs do not take things at face value.
  • Follow case, and document findings.
  • Research on requirements (functionality, best practice, methodology).
  • Advise on user experience.
  • Write up user documentation.
  • Adhering to time frames.

Behavioural:

  • Analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Accountable.
  • Stress tolerant, resilient.
  • Strong verbal and written communications skills (English).
  • Target driven.
  • Disciplined.
  • Leadership skills.
  • Management skills.
  • Self-motivated.
  • Able to work alone or in a team.
  • Ability to exercise tact and good interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to be pro-active with a sense of urgency.
  • Time management skills.
  • Support of colleagues, as necessary.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Preparation of testing material – Working closely with the agile team the tester must prepare all the material necessary to test the given use case (user story).
  • Manual functional testing – Manually testing various non automated features, front end, and backend.
  • Automation testing – Writing functional front end Automation Tests Using Industry Standard Tools such as (Postman, Selenium etc.)
  • Reporting on testing activities – Logging of defects and suggestions
  • Performance and load testing – Testing of various performance and load metrics across the application ecosystem. Identification and reporting on potential improvements to load and performance
  • Build and deploy – Ensure that build and deploy cycles align closely with testing procedures and activities.
  • Testing processes and procedures – Collaborating closely with the agile team to constantly enhance the testing approach.

Desired Skills:

  • ISTQB
  • Automation Testing
  • Software Quality Assurance

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position