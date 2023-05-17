Quality Assurance Tester at Nutun – Gauteng Sandown

Role: Quality Assurance Tester.

Department: TC Transactional Services (TCTS).

Reports to: Product Manager.

Main Purpose of Role:

Software Quality Assurance – creating robust and error free software through thorough product testing both manual and automated.

Required Minimum Education / Training:

B.Sc Information Science Degree or ISTQB certification B Com degree.

Required Minimum Work Experience:

3 years of QA experience – 3 Years’ Experience in Automation Testing – Experience in regression testing beneficial.

Experience working in Agile teams.

Experience in National Payments Industry beneficial.

Technical and Behavioural Competencies Required:

Technical:

Agile Methodologies such as Scrum and Kanban.

Experience Using Agile Management Tools Such as JIRA, Confluence and Azure Dev Ops.

Agile Team Collaboration

Writing functional front end Automation Tests Using Industry Standard Tools such as (Postman, Selenium etc.)

Front-end browser testing:

Cross browser testing.

Browser version support testing.

Front-end desktop testing:

Cross O/S testing.

O/S version support testing.

Mobile app testing

API testing (Postman, SOAP UI)

Back-end testing and analysis (SQL Server, system logs, Elastic Search).

Ability to read, understand and communicate technical documentation.

Understanding scope of work, and criteria.

Build test cases prior to starting to test.

Write up technical specifications which take alternatives into account.

Question specs do not take things at face value.

Follow case, and document findings.

Research on requirements (functionality, best practice, methodology).

Advise on user experience.

Write up user documentation.

Adhering to time frames.

Behavioural:

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Accountable.

Stress tolerant, resilient.

Strong verbal and written communications skills (English).

Target driven.

Disciplined.

Leadership skills.

Management skills.

Self-motivated.

Able to work alone or in a team.

Ability to exercise tact and good interpersonal skills.

Ability to be pro-active with a sense of urgency.

Time management skills.

Support of colleagues, as necessary.

Key Performance Areas:

Preparation of testing material – Working closely with the agile team the tester must prepare all the material necessary to test the given use case (user story).

Manual functional testing – Manually testing various non automated features, front end, and backend.

Automation testing – Writing functional front end Automation Tests Using Industry Standard Tools such as (Postman, Selenium etc.)

Reporting on testing activities – Logging of defects and suggestions

Performance and load testing – Testing of various performance and load metrics across the application ecosystem. Identification and reporting on potential improvements to load and performance

Build and deploy – Ensure that build and deploy cycles align closely with testing procedures and activities.

Testing processes and procedures – Collaborating closely with the agile team to constantly enhance the testing approach.

Desired Skills:

ISTQB

Automation Testing

Software Quality Assurance

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

