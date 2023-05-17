Quality Assurance Tester at Nutun – Gauteng Sandown

Role: Quality Assurance Tester.
Department: TC Transactional Services (TCTS).
Reports to: Product Manager.
Main Purpose of Role:
Software Quality Assurance – creating robust and error free software through thorough product testing both manual and automated.
Required Minimum Education / Training:
- B.Sc Information Science Degree or ISTQB certification B Com degree.
Required Minimum Work Experience:
- 3 years of QA experience – 3 Years’ Experience in Automation Testing – Experience in regression testing beneficial.
- Experience working in Agile teams.
- Experience in National Payments Industry beneficial.
Technical and Behavioural Competencies Required:
Technical:
- Agile Methodologies such as Scrum and Kanban.
- Experience Using Agile Management Tools Such as JIRA, Confluence and Azure Dev Ops.
- Agile Team Collaboration
- Writing functional front end Automation Tests Using Industry Standard Tools such as (Postman, Selenium etc.)
Front-end browser testing:
- Cross browser testing.
- Browser version support testing.
Front-end desktop testing:
- Cross O/S testing.
- O/S version support testing.
- Mobile app testing
- API testing (Postman, SOAP UI)
- Back-end testing and analysis (SQL Server, system logs, Elastic Search).
- Ability to read, understand and communicate technical documentation.
- Understanding scope of work, and criteria.
- Build test cases prior to starting to test.
- Write up technical specifications which take alternatives into account.
- Question specs do not take things at face value.
- Follow case, and document findings.
- Research on requirements (functionality, best practice, methodology).
- Advise on user experience.
- Write up user documentation.
- Adhering to time frames.
Behavioural:
- Analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Accountable.
- Stress tolerant, resilient.
- Strong verbal and written communications skills (English).
- Target driven.
- Disciplined.
- Leadership skills.
- Management skills.
- Self-motivated.
- Able to work alone or in a team.
- Ability to exercise tact and good interpersonal skills.
- Ability to be pro-active with a sense of urgency.
- Time management skills.
- Support of colleagues, as necessary.
Key Performance Areas:
- Preparation of testing material – Working closely with the agile team the tester must prepare all the material necessary to test the given use case (user story).
- Manual functional testing – Manually testing various non automated features, front end, and backend.
- Automation testing – Writing functional front end Automation Tests Using Industry Standard Tools such as (Postman, Selenium etc.)
- Reporting on testing activities – Logging of defects and suggestions
- Performance and load testing – Testing of various performance and load metrics across the application ecosystem. Identification and reporting on potential improvements to load and performance
- Build and deploy – Ensure that build and deploy cycles align closely with testing procedures and activities.
- Testing processes and procedures – Collaborating closely with the agile team to constantly enhance the testing approach.
Desired Skills:
- ISTQB
- Automation Testing
- Software Quality Assurance
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree