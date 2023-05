SAP CRM ABAP Developer

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a SAP CRM ABAP Developer. This will be a 3 months contract ending August 2023.

Qualifications and Experience:

IT Diploma / BCom / BSc degree

SAP ABAP Certification

Essential Skills:

Strong ABAP Development skills.

Desired Skills:

SAP

ABAP

Solution Design

Business Analysis

