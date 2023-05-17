Senior Java Developer

Our client is urgently in search of experienced Senior Java Developer to join their team in Johannesburg.

Implement the designed solutions in the required development language (typically Java) in accordance with the Group standards, processes, tools, and frameworks.

Testing the quality of produced software thoroughly through participation in code reviews, the use of static code analysis tools, creation and execution of unit tests, functional regression tests, load tests, and stress tests and evaluating the results of performance metrics collected on the software.

Participate in feasibility studies, proof of concepts, JAD sessions, estimation and costing sessions, evaluate and review programming methods, tools, and standards, etc.

8+ years of experience.

Springboot and Angular experience

Extensive experience working with Java.

Solid understanding of Object Orientated programming fundamentals.

Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack.

Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them.

Hibernate

Junit

Docker

Data Modelling

SQL

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

Kafka

Informatics Degree or Diploma advantageous

Desired Skills:

