Senior Java Microservices Developer (Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking to hire a Senior Java Microservices Developer with a keen interest or previous experience in Software and Solutions Architecture with a desire to grow into this area.
- Minimum of 5 years hands on experience designing and developing Microservices.
- Minimum of 5 years relevant experience with API concepts and technologies.
- 5 years of experience with system integration.
- Experience developing within an Agile methodology.
- Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, Microservices Architectures and Service Oriented Architecture.
- Jira, Confluence.
- Microservices with Springboot / Java 8+.
- Kubernetes – specifically in building containerized apps and to deploy to production
- Understanding of:
- AWS
- API gateways.
- OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.
- Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML etc).
- CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines etc).
Required Qualifications
- Matric
Preferred Qualification
- Degree, Diploma or Certifications
- Work as part of the software engineering team that sets the standards for software coding, testing and quality.
- Collaborates closely with the team’s BA’s and PO’s on the efficient transition of Behaviour Driven Development and Swaggers as part of the overall workflow.
- Defines the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software.
- Transcribes comprehensive documentation. Provides support with production cutovers and migrations as required.
- Analyses and resolves technical and application problems.
- Supporting the Scrum Master
- Participate in and provide support in all Scrum related ceremonies.
- Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software.
- Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process.
- Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects.
- Providing Guidance and Mentoring
- Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code.
- Provide technical guidance to the teams’ software engineers through coaching and mentorship.
- Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team.
Open to contract or permanent
Hybrid work model – Johannesburg
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML