Senior Java Microservices Developer (Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking to hire a Senior Java Microservices Developer with a keen interest or previous experience in Software and Solutions Architecture with a desire to grow into this area.

Minimum of 5 years hands on experience designing and developing Microservices.

Minimum of 5 years relevant experience with API concepts and technologies.

5 years of experience with system integration.

Experience developing within an Agile methodology.

Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, Microservices Architectures and Service Oriented Architecture.

Jira, Confluence.

Microservices with Springboot / Java 8+.

Kubernetes – specifically in building containerized apps and to deploy to production

Understanding of: AWS API gateways. OpenAPI (Swagger) specification. Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML etc). CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines etc).



Required Qualifications

Matric

Preferred Qualification

Degree, Diploma or Certifications

Work as part of the software engineering team that sets the standards for software coding, testing and quality.

Collaborates closely with the team’s BA’s and PO’s on the efficient transition of Behaviour Driven Development and Swaggers as part of the overall workflow.

Defines the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software.

Transcribes comprehensive documentation. Provides support with production cutovers and migrations as required.

Analyses and resolves technical and application problems.

Supporting the Scrum Master

Participate in and provide support in all Scrum related ceremonies.

Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software.

Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process.

Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects.

Providing Guidance and Mentoring

Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code.

Provide technical guidance to the teams’ software engineers through coaching and mentorship.

Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team.

Open to contract or permanent

Hybrid work model – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

