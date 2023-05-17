Senior ReactJs Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client based in Johannesburg is an information technology house that uses a client first approach. They are interested in open minded and transparent and always updating their mental models to have the capacity of handling possible complexities. Their goal is to provide their clients with scalable and tailor-made solutions.

They are looking for a talented and experienced Senior ReactJS Developer to join their team. As a Senior ReactJS Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing user interfaces for web applications using ReactJS. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, including designers, product managers, and backend developers, to create high-quality, scalable, and responsive applications.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop user interfaces for web applications using ReactJS.

Collaborate with designers and product managers to translate UI/UX design wireframes into high-quality code.

Build reusable components and front-end libraries for future use.

Optimize applications for maximum performance and scalability.

Conduct code reviews and provide constructive feedback to junior developers.

Identify and troubleshoot performance and security issues.

Participate in architectural and design discussions to drive innovation and improvement.

Stay up to date with the latest trends and best practices in front-end development.

Mentor and guide junior developers, fostering a collaborative and growth-oriented team environment.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience).

Proven experience as a ReactJS Developer, with at least [X] years of experience.

Strong proficiency in JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3, and related web technologies.

Experience with ReactJS and its core principles, including Virtual DOM, state management, and component lifecycle.

Familiarity with popular ReactJS workflows (such as Redux or MobX) and state management libraries.

Experience with front-end build tools, such as Webpack, Babel, or Grunt.

Understanding of RESTful APIs and asynchronous request handling.

Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Tokens.

Familiarity with code versioning tools (such as Git) and collaborative development workflows.

Experience with other front-end frameworks (e.g., Angular, [URL Removed] is a plus.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

