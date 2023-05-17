Service Desk Agent – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 17, 2023

We are recruiting 2 Service Desk Agents to join our team in Midrand Bellville, Gauteng

Full-time shift worker – 6 days on 4 days off.

The shifts consist of 3 shifts. Morning Shift 7 AM to 3 PM; Afternoon Shift 3 PM to 11 PM; Night Shift 11 PM to 7 AM. The 6 days – 2 Morning shifts 2 Afternoon shifts 2 Night Shifts. Standby shifts 4 days per month

Qualification Required:

  • Matric

  • A+ and N+ or Higher

Preferred Qualification:

  • ITIL v3 or ITIL 4

Experience Required:

  • Service Desk Experience

  • Call Centre Experience

  • Event Management Experience

  • Incident Management Experience

  • Multi-tasking skills

  • Telecommunication experience

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Positive attitude required with excellent telephone etiquette

  • Team player with a good work ethic and attendance record

  • Self-driven – Get the job done

  • Strong event management abilities with a customer focused

  • Requires to perform daily application availability checks and event monitoring tasks

  • Strong sense of responsibility in taking ownership of problems and seeing them through till completion.

  • Work under strict Service Level Agreements and meet targets

  • Excellent customer satisfaction, interaction, and engagement

  • Provide proactive system monitoring

  • To Engage with service providers for follow-ups and feedback on technical queries to ensure efficient and quick turnaround times on tickets logged

  • Excellent writing skill

  • Effective communication and feedback to team members/managers/customers.

  • Display good time keeping practices.

  • Play a positive role in a team.

Work Environment:

  • Client-Based

Physical Demands:

  • Working in a team that works 24x7x365 shifts must have own transport.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

