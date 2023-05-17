Solutions Architect at Tata Consultancy Services

Job Description :

Familiar with following tools: JIRA, Confluence, API/Web Services tool.

Strong understanding of Agile Methodology.

Telecom domain knowledge would be a plus.

Experience in development of scalable architectures using different APIs following Microservice framework using different tools/ techniques.

Strong ability to lead the discussion with different IT technical and business teams including Management Executives.

Excellent communication skills

Zeal to learn and work independently.

Desired Skills:

API

Web

Jira

Agile

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 616,171 of the world’s best-trained consultants with 157 nationalities in 53 countries. For more information, visit [URL Removed] and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.

Learn more/Apply for this position