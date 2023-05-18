Automation Engineer x3 – Gauteng Johannesburg

We have exciting opportunities for highly skilled x3 Automation Engineers to join our team and take charge of automating all regression tests for our software products. As Automation Engineers, they will play a critical role in ensuring the quality and stability of our software releases by designing, developing, and maintaining automated test scripts. Their expertise in test automation frameworks, scripting languages, and either Selenium or Power Automate will be instrumental in streamlining our testing processes and enhancing our overall product quality.

Requirements:

Proven experience as an Automation Engineer or similar role, with a focus on test automation and regression testing.

Proficiency in scripting languages like Python, Java, or C# for test automation.

Experience with either Selenium or Power Automate for automating web-based or desktop applications. Familiarity with continuous integration tools, such as Jenkins, TeamCity, or GitLab CI/CD.

Solid understanding of software testing principles, methodologies, and best practices.

Qualification Required

Matric

Qualification Preferred

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent practical experience)

Design and Develop Test Automation Frameworks: Create and maintain scalable and reusable test automation frameworks to efficiently automate regression tests. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and prioritize regression test cases suitable for automation. Evaluate and select appropriate tools, technologies, and frameworks, such as Selenium or Power Automate, to enhance the automation infrastructure

Atomation Test Script Development: Design, develop, and maintain automated test scripts for regression testing using either Selenium or Power Automate. Ensure test scripts are robust, modular, and easily maintainable to accommodate changes in the application under test. Employ best practices for code quality, including code reviews, version control, and documentation.

Test Execution and Reporting: Execute automated regression tests to validate software functionality, identify defects, and ensure adherence to quality standards. Analyze test results and report issues to the development team, providing clear and detailed information for effective debugging and resolution. Continuously monitor and enhance test coverage, including the identification and incorporation of new test scenarios.

Test Environment Setup and Maintenance: Collaborate with the development and infrastructure teams to ensure the availability of appropriate test environments and test data for automated regression testing. Maintain and update the test environments as required, ensuring their stability and reliability for automated testing.

Continuous Integration and Build Management: Integrate test automation into the continuous integration and delivery processes, facilitating regular and efficient execution of automated regression tests. Collaborate with the DevOps team to automate the build and deployment processes, including the configuration and management of relevant tools and systems.

Collaboration and Knowledge Sharing: Collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams, including developers, quality assurance engineers, and product managers, to understand software requirements and ensure comprehensive test coverage. Share knowledge and best practices with team members to promote a culture of continuous learning and improvement.



Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills, with meticulous attention to detail.

Strong communication and collaboration skills to work effectively in a cross-functional team environment.

Ability to adapt to evolving technologies and quickly learn new tools and frameworks.

6 Months Renewable Contract

Remote

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position