Business Analyst Banking

May 18, 2023

General Purpose of the Position
Support of the Accounts Services Platform. You will be required to understand the end-to-end trade lifecycle, including payments and settlement processes and will be responsible for elicitation, evaluation, definition, implementation, and validation of the requirements needed to successfully deliver the platform.

Formal Qualification(s) A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or related discipline advantageous

Legal Requirements Passed credit and criminal checks
S.A Citizen or Resident with valid ID

Required Experience
Competencies

  • Expert knowledge of SWIFT FIN/MT messages and processes
  • ISO20022 knowledge and ISO20022 message processes
  • Understanding of the FIN/MT to ISO20022 translation mapping
  • Expert knowledge and experience in SWIFT GPI services
  • Knowledge of TIBCO integration services
  • Understanding the various Payment market infrastructures, for e.g., SAMOS, SADC
  • RTGS (SIRESS)
  • Work experience within Payment’s domain (processing, clearing, Swift)
  • Knowledge of cross-border payments regulations
  • Analysis and attention to detail
  • Conceptual/Big picture thinking
  • Problem solving
  • Customer Service Orientation
  • Influencing & impact (incl. negotiation)
  • Knowledge sharing
  • Process and technological competence
  • Developing people
  • Leadership commitment
  • Drive for results
  • Verbal and written communication
  • Learning agility

Additional

  • Understanding of the Capital Markets Products and Business environment
  • Familiarity with vendor management
  • Knowledge of integration architecture

Responsibilities

  • Engagement with stakeholders to understand business problems and needs and translate those into detailed business and/or functional requirements that include process, data, people and workflow specifications
  • Analyse and understand the end-to-end flow of the BaNCS RAS architecture and consider all touchpoints and impacts when analysing new business requirements or changes to existing business requirements
  • Apply business analysis best-practices, consistent with the BABOK principles and standards
  • Identify and promote optimisation, re-use and standardisation opportunities within MarketsPlatforms
  • Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders, displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue, listen, advise, influence and negotiate to achieve positive outcomes
  • Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure stakeholders’ requirements are delivered
  • Engage and collaborate with the TCS vendor on suitable solutions for incidents, production issues or new requirements
  • Assist with query and complaint management in a timeous manner
  • Coordinate and participate in the test effort to ensure that the delivered solution meets agreed business requirements and functional/process specifications
  • Assist the Project Manager (PM) to facilitate relevant workshops to define project scope and other documentation needed in the Project Concept and/or Project Charter
  • Ensure all the business requirements, evaluations and recommendations of business solutions, assessments and feasibility analysis are documented
  • Assist the PM or Platform Lead by advising, investigating, estimating and calculating costs, timelines, resources and plans approval of the project stage business cases
  • Facilitate workshops in conjunction with the PM in order to obtain business user requirements in terms of the proposed end state of the project
  • Project manage a sub-project or work stream, when required to do so by the PM or Platform Lead
  • Assist the PM or Platform Lead to generate weekly/monthly or adhoc status reports, using input from project teams for reporting to Project Sponsor
  • Perform root cause analysis with stakeholders, conduct interviews or workshops to further evaluate and identify solutions to meet business requirements.

Self-management

  • Demonstrates pride in the organisation’s brand, services and products by consistently delivering on the brands promise
  • Plan and manage own workflow, anticipating obstacles, juggling priorities and following through on objectives within agreed timeframes and according to quality standards
  • Stay relevant and up to date with legislations and new development.
  • Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback
  • Handle stress in ways that do not negatively impact others
  • Take ownership of personal career development, leveraging formal and informal opportunities
  • Act in an ethical, transparent and morally defensible manner
  • Adapt communication styles to meet the needs of different audiences.
  • Superior organizational and time management skills.

Teamwork

  • Continually share, debate and communicate learning’s
  • Explore possibilities for different solutions
  • Flag and debate issues constructively
  • Contribute to a friendly, co-operative climate in working with others to achieve collective goals
  • Be sensitive to others’ feelings, needs, values, views and attitudes and be courteous and diplomatic when dealing with difficulties and problems others may be experiencing (EQ)

Desired Skills:

  • SWIFT
  • ISO20022
  • FIN/MT

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Financial Services Consulting firm

