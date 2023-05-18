Business Analyst Banking – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

General Purpose of the Position
Support of the Accounts Services Platform. You will be required to understand the end-to-end trade lifecycle, including payments and settlement processes and will be responsible for elicitation, evaluation, definition, implementation, and validation of the requirements needed to successfully deliver the platform.
Formal Qualification(s) A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or related discipline advantageous
Legal Requirements Passed credit and criminal checks
S.A Citizen or Resident with valid ID
Required Experience
Competencies
- Expert knowledge of SWIFT FIN/MT messages and processes
- ISO20022 knowledge and ISO20022 message processes
- Understanding of the FIN/MT to ISO20022 translation mapping
- Expert knowledge and experience in SWIFT GPI services
- Knowledge of TIBCO integration services
- Understanding the various Payment market infrastructures, for e.g., SAMOS, SADC
- RTGS (SIRESS)
- Work experience within Payment’s domain (processing, clearing, Swift)
- Knowledge of cross-border payments regulations
- Analysis and attention to detail
- Conceptual/Big picture thinking
- Problem solving
- Customer Service Orientation
- Influencing & impact (incl. negotiation)
- Knowledge sharing
- Process and technological competence
- Developing people
- Leadership commitment
- Drive for results
- Verbal and written communication
- Learning agility
Additional
- Understanding of the Capital Markets Products and Business environment
- Familiarity with vendor management
- Knowledge of integration architecture
Responsibilities
- Engagement with stakeholders to understand business problems and needs and translate those into detailed business and/or functional requirements that include process, data, people and workflow specifications
- Analyse and understand the end-to-end flow of the BaNCS RAS architecture and consider all touchpoints and impacts when analysing new business requirements or changes to existing business requirements
- Apply business analysis best-practices, consistent with the BABOK principles and standards
- Identify and promote optimisation, re-use and standardisation opportunities within MarketsPlatforms
- Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders, displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue, listen, advise, influence and negotiate to achieve positive outcomes
- Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure stakeholders’ requirements are delivered
- Engage and collaborate with the TCS vendor on suitable solutions for incidents, production issues or new requirements
- Assist with query and complaint management in a timeous manner
- Coordinate and participate in the test effort to ensure that the delivered solution meets agreed business requirements and functional/process specifications
- Assist the Project Manager (PM) to facilitate relevant workshops to define project scope and other documentation needed in the Project Concept and/or Project Charter
- Ensure all the business requirements, evaluations and recommendations of business solutions, assessments and feasibility analysis are documented
- Assist the PM or Platform Lead by advising, investigating, estimating and calculating costs, timelines, resources and plans approval of the project stage business cases
- Facilitate workshops in conjunction with the PM in order to obtain business user requirements in terms of the proposed end state of the project
- Project manage a sub-project or work stream, when required to do so by the PM or Platform Lead
- Assist the PM or Platform Lead to generate weekly/monthly or adhoc status reports, using input from project teams for reporting to Project Sponsor
- Perform root cause analysis with stakeholders, conduct interviews or workshops to further evaluate and identify solutions to meet business requirements.
Self-management
- Demonstrates pride in the organisation’s brand, services and products by consistently delivering on the brands promise
- Plan and manage own workflow, anticipating obstacles, juggling priorities and following through on objectives within agreed timeframes and according to quality standards
- Stay relevant and up to date with legislations and new development.
- Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback
- Handle stress in ways that do not negatively impact others
- Take ownership of personal career development, leveraging formal and informal opportunities
- Act in an ethical, transparent and morally defensible manner
- Adapt communication styles to meet the needs of different audiences.
- Superior organizational and time management skills.
Teamwork
- Continually share, debate and communicate learning’s
- Explore possibilities for different solutions
- Flag and debate issues constructively
- Contribute to a friendly, co-operative climate in working with others to achieve collective goals
- Be sensitive to others’ feelings, needs, values, views and attitudes and be courteous and diplomatic when dealing with difficulties and problems others may be experiencing (EQ)
Desired Skills:
- SWIFT
- ISO20022
- FIN/MT
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Financial Services Consulting firm