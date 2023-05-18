Business Analyst Banking – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

General Purpose of the Position

Support of the Accounts Services Platform. You will be required to understand the end-to-end trade lifecycle, including payments and settlement processes and will be responsible for elicitation, evaluation, definition, implementation, and validation of the requirements needed to successfully deliver the platform.

Formal Qualification(s) A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or related discipline advantageous

Legal Requirements Passed credit and criminal checks

S.A Citizen or Resident with valid ID

Required Experience

Competencies

Expert knowledge of SWIFT FIN/MT messages and processes

ISO20022 knowledge and ISO20022 message processes

Understanding of the FIN/MT to ISO20022 translation mapping

Expert knowledge and experience in SWIFT GPI services

Knowledge of TIBCO integration services

Understanding the various Payment market infrastructures, for e.g., SAMOS, SADC

RTGS (SIRESS)

Work experience within Payment’s domain (processing, clearing, Swift)

Knowledge of cross-border payments regulations

Analysis and attention to detail

Conceptual/Big picture thinking

Problem solving

Customer Service Orientation

Influencing & impact (incl. negotiation)

Knowledge sharing

Process and technological competence

Developing people

Leadership commitment

Drive for results

Verbal and written communication

Learning agility

Additional

Understanding of the Capital Markets Products and Business environment

Familiarity with vendor management

Knowledge of integration architecture

Responsibilities

Engagement with stakeholders to understand business problems and needs and translate those into detailed business and/or functional requirements that include process, data, people and workflow specifications

Analyse and understand the end-to-end flow of the BaNCS RAS architecture and consider all touchpoints and impacts when analysing new business requirements or changes to existing business requirements

Apply business analysis best-practices, consistent with the BABOK principles and standards

Identify and promote optimisation, re-use and standardisation opportunities within MarketsPlatforms

Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders, displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue, listen, advise, influence and negotiate to achieve positive outcomes

Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure stakeholders’ requirements are delivered

Engage and collaborate with the TCS vendor on suitable solutions for incidents, production issues or new requirements

Assist with query and complaint management in a timeous manner

Coordinate and participate in the test effort to ensure that the delivered solution meets agreed business requirements and functional/process specifications

Assist the Project Manager (PM) to facilitate relevant workshops to define project scope and other documentation needed in the Project Concept and/or Project Charter

Ensure all the business requirements, evaluations and recommendations of business solutions, assessments and feasibility analysis are documented

Assist the PM or Platform Lead by advising, investigating, estimating and calculating costs, timelines, resources and plans approval of the project stage business cases

Facilitate workshops in conjunction with the PM in order to obtain business user requirements in terms of the proposed end state of the project

Project manage a sub-project or work stream, when required to do so by the PM or Platform Lead

Assist the PM or Platform Lead to generate weekly/monthly or adhoc status reports, using input from project teams for reporting to Project Sponsor

Perform root cause analysis with stakeholders, conduct interviews or workshops to further evaluate and identify solutions to meet business requirements.

Self-management

Demonstrates pride in the organisation’s brand, services and products by consistently delivering on the brands promise

Plan and manage own workflow, anticipating obstacles, juggling priorities and following through on objectives within agreed timeframes and according to quality standards

Stay relevant and up to date with legislations and new development.

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Handle stress in ways that do not negatively impact others

Take ownership of personal career development, leveraging formal and informal opportunities

Act in an ethical, transparent and morally defensible manner

Adapt communication styles to meet the needs of different audiences.

Superior organizational and time management skills.

Teamwork

Continually share, debate and communicate learning’s

Explore possibilities for different solutions

Flag and debate issues constructively

Contribute to a friendly, co-operative climate in working with others to achieve collective goals

Be sensitive to others’ feelings, needs, values, views and attitudes and be courteous and diplomatic when dealing with difficulties and problems others may be experiencing (EQ)

Desired Skills:

SWIFT

ISO20022

FIN/MT

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Financial Services Consulting firm

