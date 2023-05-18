Business Analyst (Data) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our top tier Financial giant is looking for a Business Analyst with Data skills for a 6 – month contract!

Must have working knowledge of SQL and Power BI in order to perform data analysis

Hybrid

Duties;

Document and communicate business specifications, functional and non-functional requirements as required for the implementation of business solutions

Understand, analyse and assess business processes to identify gaps and recommend changes to meet the identified requirements

Administer own projects, prepare updates and implement required phases for project to achieve project objectives

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

2-3 years experience in a similar environment

REFERRED EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

3 – 4 years experience

MINIMUM EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS

Relevant 3-year degree in Computing, Information Systems, Information Technology, Computer Science or related

PREFERRED EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS

Relevant 3-year degree and Business Analysis qualification



SKILLS

Have working knowledge of SQL and Power BI in order to perform data analysis

Communication, presentation and facilitation skills

Be able to use process mapping tools like Visio

Breakdown technical requirements as they pertain to the business processes of the identified requirements as well as to document these

Perform data analysis in order to create solutions based on the identified requirements and aid business decision making

Draw on knowledge and experience to identify and develop solutions that leads to improved service delivery

Document test cases and perform user acceptance testing

Create change management proposals when required

Communicate with various stakeholders, obtaining sign-off on projects

Desired Skills:

SQL

Power BI

Visio

