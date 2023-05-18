Business Analyst (Data)

Our top tier Financial giant is looking for a Business Analyst with Data skills for a 6 – month contract!
Must have working knowledge of SQL and Power BI in order to perform data analysis
Hybrid
Duties;
- Document and communicate business specifications, functional and non-functional requirements as required for the implementation of business solutions
- Understand, analyse and assess business processes to identify gaps and recommend changes to meet the identified requirements
- Administer own projects, prepare updates and implement required phases for project to achieve project objectives
MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- 2-3 years experience in a similar environment
REFERRED EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
3 – 4 years experience
MINIMUM EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS
Relevant 3-year degree in Computing, Information Systems, Information Technology, Computer Science or related
PREFERRED EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS
Relevant 3-year degree and Business Analysis qualification
SKILLS
- Have working knowledge of SQL and Power BI in order to perform data analysis
- Communication, presentation and facilitation skills
- Be able to use process mapping tools like Visio
- Breakdown technical requirements as they pertain to the business processes of the identified requirements as well as to document these
- Perform data analysis in order to create solutions based on the identified requirements and aid business decision making
- Draw on knowledge and experience to identify and develop solutions that leads to improved service delivery
- Document test cases and perform user acceptance testing
- Create change management proposals when required
- Communicate with various stakeholders, obtaining sign-off on projects
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Power BI
- Visio