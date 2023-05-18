Business Analyst (Data)

May 18, 2023

Our top tier Financial giant is looking for a Business Analyst with Data skills for a 6 – month contract!
Must have working knowledge of SQL and Power BI in order to perform data analysis

Hybrid
Duties;

  • Document and communicate business specifications, functional and non-functional requirements as required for the implementation of business solutions
  • Understand, analyse and assess business processes to identify gaps and recommend changes to meet the identified requirements
  • Administer own projects, prepare updates and implement required phases for project to achieve project objectives

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

  • 2-3 years experience in a similar environment

REFERRED EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

3 – 4 years experience

MINIMUM EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS
Relevant 3-year degree in Computing, Information Systems, Information Technology, Computer Science or related

PREFERRED EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS

Relevant 3-year degree and Business Analysis qualification

SKILLS

  • Have working knowledge of SQL and Power BI in order to perform data analysis
  • Communication, presentation and facilitation skills
  • Be able to use process mapping tools like Visio
  • Breakdown technical requirements as they pertain to the business processes of the identified requirements as well as to document these
  • Perform data analysis in order to create solutions based on the identified requirements and aid business decision making
  • Draw on knowledge and experience to identify and develop solutions that leads to improved service delivery
  • Document test cases and perform user acceptance testing
  • Create change management proposals when required
  • Communicate with various stakeholders, obtaining sign-off on projects

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Power BI
  • Visio

Learn more/Apply for this position