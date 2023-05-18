Business Analyst / Product Owner at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

The Business Analyst/Product Owner role offers an exciting opportunity to contribute to the growth of a fast-paced, innovative telco/VoIP provider for small businesses in the UK. The company is looking for candidates with a bachelor’s degree in business, Computer Science, or a related field and at least three years of experience as a Business Analyst or Product Owner in a technology-driven environment.

DUTIES:

Defining and communicating product vision and roadmap in collaboration with stakeholders.

Gathering and prioritising product and customer requirements to create detailed user stories and acceptance criteria.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams, including development, UX, marketing, service, and sales to ensure alignment and execution of product plans.

Analysing market trends, customer feedback, and competitor offerings to make data-driven decisions and prioritise initiatives.

Developing and maintaining a deep understanding of customer needs and pain points to inform product enhancements.

Facilitating story workshops, ticket grooming and sprint meetings with stakeholders and development teams

Measuring and reporting on product performance and success metrics

Mentoring and providing guidance to junior business analysts and product team members

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Computer Science, or related field.

3+ years of experience as a Business Analyst or Product Owner in a technology-driven environment.

Deep understanding of Agile methodologies and product development processes.

Experience with product analytics and research tools.

Proven ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and meet deadlines.

Passion for technology and eagerness to drive innovation.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

COMMENTS:

