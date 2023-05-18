Business Analyst / Trainer Supply Chain Management and Sales

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Attends and conducts the Requirements Analysis interviews which are held for the purposes of discovery.
- Pays close attention to the customer’s specific requirements, ensuring that they have extensive knowledge of these at the end of the process.
- Documents the requirements together with the envisioned ‘mapping’ of the customers’ requirements to the Company System, thereby bringing them together.
- Identifies the gaps, if any which fall between the standard Company offering and the customer requirement. Documents and seeks workarounds or custom solutions for these.
- Attends meetings to discuss and tweak findings.
- Obtains sign off of all areas pertaining to the business area from the customer.
- Assists in the building of the system, according to customers’ requirements.
- Provides formal ‘class room’ training on the areas of responsibility, to groups of up to eight students at a time.
- Is involved in importing the data for their modules into the system.
- Is responsible for ensuring that the imported data is correct.
- Performs ‘hand-holding’ assistance at time of go-live which is on the job user assistance.
- Is required to perform smaller projects from time to time, at sites who may be implementing new modules of the Company System.
- Will be required to work with an application development team and the project manager to test the customisations/enhancements.
BUSINESS SKILLS / Knowledge / Background
- Must have good business knowledge pertinent to the relevant Company module, to be able to understand, interpret and record a customer’s requirements.
- Should have some understanding with regards implementing enterprise applications, and should have worked in a similar environment performing this function previously.
- Should be able to analyse workflow, process improvement, and business practises to streamline business operations.
- Ability to write a Requirements Analysis with the correct use of the English language is a key requirement.
- Must be a competent trainer, able to transfer knowledge at both senior and junior levels within an organisation.
- Must have solid verbal communication skills.
- Attention to detail, should display a concern for ensuring accuracy, clarity and quality of work reflecting an underlying drive to increase efficiency and track organisational measures.
- Competent in the use of Microsoft Office Suite including word processing and spread sheettools. Project management tools and Visio (or a similar tool) would be an added benefit, but not necessarily a requirement.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Completed Bachelor’s Degree or College diploma in Commerce or Business Administration and/or +/- 5 years equivalent work experience in the business environment with a minimum of 3 years’ experience implementing and supporting similar core operational modules of an Enterprise Resource Planning system
- Some understanding of ERP Software fundamentals and tools.
- Knowledge of common best practise for the relevant functions.
- Direct hands on experience per the ERP modules listed above.
- Contactable REFERENCES from previous Employers
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- Self-motivated, self-started
- Strong conscientious work ethic
- Must be able to self-teach at times, but should also be assured enough to seek out the necessary assistance where and when required.
- Logical thinker
- Work in a team
- Ability to travel when required (within Southern African regions (would include Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, Mozambique etc.).
- Over time is a requirement, especially at Go-live (and the weekend of go-live) but also when customer deadlines need to be met.
ADVANTAGES
- Qualified ERP Business Consultant
- Previous Embrace or ERP Software practical functional experience 3+ years.
- Experience with both new implementations and support of existing clients
- Proven Data analysis, data verification and problem-solving abilities would be beneficial (for Data Conversions specification, testing, Balancing and verification).
- Qualified Facilitator an advantage i.e. Training experience
CORE COMPETENCIES
- Communication – Written and Verbal, organised thought process, polite and respectful of others
- Analysis & Problem Solving – Thoroughly thinks out and evaluates alternatives, innovative problem resolution, pro-active approach, initiative to solve problems
- Workload Management – Works with little direction and supervision, timely completion of projects, makes time for unplanned adjustments, adapts to changing priorities.
- Ethics & Integrity – Perceived fairness, tolerance, honesty, consistent in application of policies and procedures.
- Specialized Knowledge – Speciality field of knowledge is up to date and properly applied
- Customer Focus – Communicates courteously and proactively, learns customer’s short and long terms needs
Desired Skills:
- ERP
- Implementation
- system training