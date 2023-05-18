Business Systems Analyst

A Business System Analyst is responsible for reviewing stem capabilities, business process modelling and data modelling . Review and make recommendations. Technical Specifications and Business Specifications to ensure optimal delivery and availability.

BUSINESS SYSTEMS ANALYST

ROLE PURPOSE

A Business Analyst is responsible for analysing and documenting business requirements and IT Solutions.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPAS)/ KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

Continuous Improvement of software and systems

Engage with relevant stakeholders around requirements

Translation of requirements into technical specifications.

OPERATIONAL

Analyse and document business specifications

Review existing systems capabilities, limitations and make recommendations for proposed solutions

Document System design

Effectively communicate and resolve gaps between business and tech team

Hands-on development of features across the development whole stack

Effective planning and organisational skills

Experience in financial domain

Ability to work independently

Should be delivery focused

Business process Modelling

Data modelling

PEOPLE MANAGEMENT

Maintain good relationship with technical team and stakeholders

Requirements for the Role

EDUCATION

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Matric, NQF level 4 or any other equivalent qualification

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree

CBAP Certified or equivalent

Diploma or certificate in IT

EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Minimum 5 years relevant experience

Experience in Financial industry

Reach at the detail below.

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp

Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

Desired Skills:

Technical Specifications

System Design

Business Specifications

System Capabilities

Business Process Modelling

Data Modelling

Learn more/Apply for this position