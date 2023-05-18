Business Systems Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

May 18, 2023

A Business System Analyst is responsible for reviewing stem capabilities, business process modelling and data modelling . Review and make recommendations. Technical Specifications and Business Specifications to ensure optimal delivery and availability.
BUSINESS SYSTEMS ANALYST
ROLE PURPOSE

A Business Analyst is responsible for analysing and documenting business requirements and IT Solutions.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPAS)/ KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

  • Continuous Improvement of software and systems
  • Engage with relevant stakeholders around requirements
  • Translation of requirements into technical specifications.

OPERATIONAL

  • Analyse and document business specifications
  • Review existing systems capabilities, limitations and make recommendations for proposed solutions
  • Document System design
  • Effectively communicate and resolve gaps between business and tech team
  • Hands-on development of features across the development whole stack
  • Effective planning and organisational skills
  • Experience in financial domain
  • Ability to work independently
  • Should be delivery focused
  • Business process Modelling
  • Data modelling

PEOPLE MANAGEMENT

  • Maintain good relationship with technical team and stakeholders

Requirements for the Role
EDUCATION
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

  • Matric, NQF level 4 or any other equivalent qualification

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

  • Bachelor’s degree
  • CBAP Certified or equivalent
  • Diploma or certificate in IT

EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • Minimum 5 years relevant experience
  • Experience in Financial industry

Desired Skills:

  • Technical Specifications
  • System Design
  • Business Specifications
  • System Capabilities
  • Business Process Modelling
  • Data Modelling

