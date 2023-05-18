Business Systems Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A Business System Analyst is responsible for reviewing stem capabilities, business process modelling and data modelling . Review and make recommendations. Technical Specifications and Business Specifications to ensure optimal delivery and availability.
BUSINESS SYSTEMS ANALYST
ROLE PURPOSE
A Business Analyst is responsible for analysing and documenting business requirements and IT Solutions.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPAS)/ KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
STRATEGIC INITIATIVES
- Continuous Improvement of software and systems
- Engage with relevant stakeholders around requirements
- Translation of requirements into technical specifications.
OPERATIONAL
- Analyse and document business specifications
- Review existing systems capabilities, limitations and make recommendations for proposed solutions
- Document System design
- Effectively communicate and resolve gaps between business and tech team
- Hands-on development of features across the development whole stack
- Effective planning and organisational skills
- Experience in financial domain
- Ability to work independently
- Should be delivery focused
- Business process Modelling
- Data modelling
PEOPLE MANAGEMENT
- Maintain good relationship with technical team and stakeholders
Requirements for the Role
EDUCATION
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS
- Matric, NQF level 4 or any other equivalent qualification
DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS
- Bachelor’s degree
- CBAP Certified or equivalent
- Diploma or certificate in IT
EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Minimum 5 years relevant experience
- Experience in Financial industry
