CRM Developer

Our client is looking for a Junior CRM and BI Developer who has experience/specialises in Microsoft Suite and Dynamics CRM.
Our client is an IT consultancy firm that helps customers analyse their IT needs, implements OEM solutions in CRM, digital transformation, business intelligence and deploys modern workplace solutions for clearer insights and improving business efficiency. They are trusted to provide significant digital transformation and technology solutions through the power of Microsoft solutionsand multiple years of experience in technology advisory.
This role is part of an agile development team, working on the deployment, customization and integration of MS Suite and Dynamics CRM. This is an entry level full-time role.
Minimum Requirements
- Relevant IT or Computer Science qualification
- 3-5 years-experience in software development specialising in MS Suite and MS Dynamics CRM
- Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS) for Microsoft Dynamics
- SQL Server
- Code review and quality assurance skills
- Power BI
- Advanced Excel
- Experience working on an agile development team
Key Responsibilities
- Collaborate with business analysts/ Client team and IT professionals to develop, deploy and implement MS Cloud Suite & Dynamics CRM solutions
- Develop and maintain a platform roadmap. Customize the system to meet the business needs
- Integrate existing systems and services into the MS Dynamics CRM architecture
- Assist with deployment and provisioning activities
- Communicate risks and issues that may require changes to project plans or scope
- Providing technical support, evaluating and trouble-shooting for vendor-software
- Testing and evaluating new programs
- Maintaining and upgrading existing systems
- Development of reports for the business on approved business intelligence tools
- Implementing deployment and provisioning activities
- Evaluating and testing vendor-supplied software packages to determine compatibility with existing systems
Desired Skills:
- Analytical
- Cloud Computing
- Content Deployment
- Data Interpretation
- MS Dynamics
- Power BI
- Quality Assurance
About The Employer:
Our client is a leader in their field and their solutions help businesses transform and innovate.