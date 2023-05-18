Cybersecurity Specialist

Responsibilities:

Drive Information Security Management policy and enhancements

Develop and deliver solutions for managing the risk of enterprise systems, applications and data through policies and controls, risk assessments, issues and exception management, and third party risk management

Aid with IT Security threat modelling, risk assessment and security control enhancement projects in areas such as system hardening, mobile device management, data loss prevention, antivirus, SaaS application security, and remote access

Implement and manage solutions for data discovery in support of GDPR and other Privacy requirements

Ensure the secure integration of SaaS and cloud-based solutions and features including integration with identity providers

Utilize tools to monitor and govern SaaS applications, services, systems, and data.

Serve as subject matter expert in the research, recommendation, requirements definition, and deployment of new tools in support of business requirements, and conduct control tests of such tools and features

Collaborate and lead meetings with executive stakeholders, including C-suite, IT operations, system architects, security professionals, and business leads

Write documentation such as procedures, processes, policies, reports, training materials and user guides

Collect, coordinate, and analyse internal security compliance data. Prepare compliance audit data

Conduct and review vulnerability scans, monitor security alerts, and assess risks

Plan and prioritize remediation activities. Drive completion of management responses and mitigation plans, track progress of mitigation activities

Provides individual and group instruction, as needed, on security process, policies, and tools

Assists with preparing and providing necessary project information to support the global IT strategy

Provides regular updates to the IT Leads on assigned projects

Adheres to all published organizational, safety policies and procedures as described in the company employee handbook

Write documentation such as procedures, processes, policies, reports, training materials and user guides

Collect, coordinate, and analyse internal security compliance data. Prepare compliance audit data

Conduct and review vulnerability scans, monitor security alerts, and assess risks

Plan and prioritize remediation activities. Drive completion of management responses and mitigation plans, track progress of mitigation activities

Provides individual and group instruction, as needed, on security process, policies, and tools.

Provides regular updates to the IT Leads on assigned projects

Maintains effective communication with all areas within the company

Adheres to all published organizational, safety policies and procedures as described in the companies employee handbook

Experience and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or information Technology related to field

5+ years’ experience in Cybersecurity

Experience with security compliance policies, threat modelling, secure code review, risk analysis.

Strong English Language and documentation skills, with a focus on translating technically complex issues into simple, easy to understand concepts



Sound organizational, and leadership skills; sound business judgment

Technical Requirements

Significant experience with Microsoft On-Premises and Cloud Technologies

Experience working on Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) and ISO standards

Experience with contemporary privacy regulations including GDPR and CCPA

Strong understanding of Information Security controls and principles

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying

Desired Skills:

Computing

Cyber Security

Cybersecurity Risk Assessment

ISO (International Organisation for Standardisatio

About The Employer:

A global fright forwarding company is is looking for a Cybersecurity Specialist to join their team in Port Elizabeth!

Learn more/Apply for this position