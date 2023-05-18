Cybersecurity Specialist

Responsibilities:
- Drive Information Security Management policy and enhancements
- Develop and deliver solutions for managing the risk of enterprise systems, applications and data through policies and controls, risk assessments, issues and exception management, and third party risk management
- Aid with IT Security threat modelling, risk assessment and security control enhancement projects in areas such as system hardening, mobile device management, data loss prevention, antivirus, SaaS application security, and remote access
- Implement and manage solutions for data discovery in support of GDPR and other Privacy requirements
- Ensure the secure integration of SaaS and cloud-based solutions and features including integration with identity providers
- Utilize tools to monitor and govern SaaS applications, services, systems, and data.
- Serve as subject matter expert in the research, recommendation, requirements definition, and deployment of new tools in support of business requirements, and conduct control tests of such tools and features
- Collaborate and lead meetings with executive stakeholders, including C-suite, IT operations, system architects, security professionals, and business leads
- Write documentation such as procedures, processes, policies, reports, training materials and user guides
- Collect, coordinate, and analyse internal security compliance data. Prepare compliance audit data
- Conduct and review vulnerability scans, monitor security alerts, and assess risks
- Plan and prioritize remediation activities. Drive completion of management responses and mitigation plans, track progress of mitigation activities
- Provides individual and group instruction, as needed, on security process, policies, and tools
- Assists with preparing and providing necessary project information to support the global IT strategy
- Provides regular updates to the IT Leads on assigned projects
- Adheres to all published organizational, safety policies and procedures as described in the company employee handbook
- Write documentation such as procedures, processes, policies, reports, training materials and user guides
- Collect, coordinate, and analyse internal security compliance data. Prepare compliance audit data
- Conduct and review vulnerability scans, monitor security alerts, and assess risks
- Plan and prioritize remediation activities. Drive completion of management responses and mitigation plans, track progress of mitigation activities
- Provides individual and group instruction, as needed, on security process, policies, and tools.
- Provides regular updates to the IT Leads on assigned projects
- Maintains effective communication with all areas within the company
- Adheres to all published organizational, safety policies and procedures as described in the companies employee handbook
Experience and Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or information Technology related to field
- 5+ years’ experience in Cybersecurity
- Experience with security compliance policies, threat modelling, secure code review, risk analysis.
- Strong English Language and documentation skills, with a focus on translating technically complex issues into simple, easy to understand concepts
- Sound organizational, and leadership skills; sound business judgment
Technical Requirements
- Significant experience with Microsoft On-Premises and Cloud Technologies
- Experience working on Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) and ISO standards
- Experience with contemporary privacy regulations including GDPR and CCPA
- Strong understanding of Information Security controls and principles
Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying
Desired Skills:
- Computing
- Cyber Security
- Cybersecurity Risk Assessment
- ISO (International Organisation for Standardisatio
About The Employer:
A global fright forwarding company is is looking for a Cybersecurity Specialist to join their team in Port Elizabeth!