Datacentrix wins three Veeam awards

Datacentrix has received the 2022 ‘Value Added Reseller of the Year, South Africa’ award, one of the highest partner accolades from Veeam Software.

The awards are held annually to reward the outstanding success and the commitment of Veeam ProPartner Value-Added Resellers (VAR) and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners who leveraged customer support and product expertise to deploy Modern Data Protection in increasingly complex IT environments.

Datacentrix was also named as winner of the ‘Best SMB Reselling Partner of the Year, South Africa’ and ‘Best Kasten Reselling Partner of the Year, South Africa’ titles.

“We are thrilled to recognise and honour Datacentrix as the winner of these three awards,” says Lisa Strydom, senior manager: channel and alliances: Africa at Veeam. “We’re committed to our partners´ success and during the past year, we were able to further strengthen our relationships and help our reseller partners profitably leverage their offerings in respective local markets. Here, the dedication and loyalty to Veeam showcased by Datacentrix was extraordinary.

“They evangelise the principles of Modern Data Protection and execute its best practices with great professionalism and expertise so that our joint customers are able to enjoy resiliency through data security, data recovery and data freedom for their critical IT to keep their businesses running. With Datacentrix they achieve unparalleled data availability, mobility, visibility, automation, and governance across data centres, at the edge and in the cloud. We congratulate Datacentrix and look forward to even greater mutual success in 2023.”

Wimpie van Rensburg, Datacentrix enterprise solutions business unit manager, adds: “Datacentrix not only took the top title of ‘Value Added Reseller of the Year, South Africa’, for demonstrating the highest growth in Veeam sales during 2022, but the company showed that it is able to cater for clients of all sizes by also winning the ‘Best SMB Reselling Partner of the Year, South Africa’ award. This particular award was given to Datacentrix for achieving the most SMB deals over the period.

“Our final award, which was for ‘The Best Kasten Reselling Partner of the Year, South Africa’ was an extremely important one for Datacentrix, given that the increased use of Kubernetes in production environments means these workloads also need Modern Data Protection,” he added. “Winning this award proved that we managed to close the most successful Kasten deals in South Africa over 2022, including a noteworthy win with a local retail clothing group. We’re particularly proud to have won this title for 2022, as this was the first time it had included in the award line-up for Veeam.

“Veeam has been a phenomenal partner for Datacentrix,” Van Rensburg says. “We’ve enjoyed a lengthy relationship now, proving time and time again that Veeam’s solutions deliver valuable backup, recovery and data management solutions. And with the backing of Datacentrix’s technical and support expertise, this makes for a compelling offering to local businesses.”