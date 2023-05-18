Developer – SQL at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client holds a firm belief that their work goes beyond financial gains and numbers, recognising the impact of their actions on the lives and futures of those they serve. With a specialised focus on frontier and emerging markets and a passion for Africa and China, our client offers independent advice, analysis, and reporting services to a diverse range of clients, including asset owners, investment managers, hedge funds, private equity firms, service providers, and brokers. Our client’s customers rely on their expertise to make informed decisions in today’s complex business landscape.

Role Responsibilities:

Collaborate closely with financial analysts to enhance and automate report features.

Support and maintain reports by assisting with modifications and providing maintenance.

Automate business processes using bots and other automation solutions.

Design and develop new features and systems.

Extend and maintain existing systems.

Utilise technical expertise to enhance business processes.

Develop and manage bot automations.

Investigate and resolve user support requests.

Implement best practices, adhere to good design principles, and conduct thorough testing.

Understand the business implications of technical deliverables.

Ensure high technical quality of work.

Meet project deadlines.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Possess a degree or diploma in software development or equivalent practical experience.

2 – 4 years of development experience, preferably in the financial sector using SQL.

Strong programming and business analysis skills.

Familiarity with SSRS would be a huge advantage.

Exposure to Automation Anywhere is an advantage.

Knowledge of Git and Jenkins is a plus.

Effective communication skills, both verbal and written.

Analytical mindset for problem-solving.

Self-motivated and proactive in taking initiative.

Ability to deliver tasks and projects efficiently.

Detail-oriented with a focus on accuracy.

Proficient in versioning tools.

Prior experience in the financial services industry is beneficial.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

SSRS

SQL

Automation Anywhere

Learn more/Apply for this position