Intermediate Oracle PL/SQL Developer with TIA – top Short-term Insurance Hub – Midrand – R650K to R850K per annum at E – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

NEW WORK IN a leading insurance hub and top tech environment to work for, are currently looking for looking for a high energy and technically strong Oracle PL/SQL Developer with knowledge in TIA!

This role is suited to the dev to has a knack for quality code, coding standards and maintainability. With an eagerness to understand system architecture while getting involved in multiple projects (even if it takes you a while to get up to speed).

This is what you need to land the job:

You have 3+ years dev experience in Oracle SQL and PL/SQL

Skilled in developing and maintaining packages, procedures, functions, views, and other database objects in the Oracle Database

Skilled in design patterns and principles (such as the SOLID principles)

You have a solid understanding of database architecture

Understanding of software systems used in the development process: Code versioning (SVN), Release management (Crucible & Bamboo) and Issue Tracking (JIRA)

Knowledge and/or working experience of the following will be advantageous:

TIA (The Insurance Application)

Oracle 12c upwards

Oracle Forms

Oracle Reports

Performance tuning (SQL and PL/SQL)

WebLogic integration

Java

Shell scripting

