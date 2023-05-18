Intermediate Oracle PL/SQL Developer with TIA – top Short-term Insurance Hub – Midrand – R650K to R850K per annum at E – merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK IN a leading insurance hub and top tech environment to work for, are currently looking for looking for a high energy and technically strong Oracle PL/SQL Developer with knowledge in TIA!
This role is suited to the dev to has a knack for quality code, coding standards and maintainability. With an eagerness to understand system architecture while getting involved in multiple projects (even if it takes you a while to get up to speed).
This is what you need to land the job:
- You have 3+ years dev experience in Oracle SQL and PL/SQL
- Skilled in developing and maintaining packages, procedures, functions, views, and other database objects in the Oracle Database
- Skilled in design patterns and principles (such as the SOLID principles)
- You have a solid understanding of database architecture
- Understanding of software systems used in the development process: Code versioning (SVN), Release management (Crucible & Bamboo) and Issue Tracking (JIRA)
- Knowledge and/or working experience of the following will be advantageous:
- TIA (The Insurance Application)
- Oracle 12c upwards
- Oracle Forms
- Oracle Reports
- Performance tuning (SQL and PL/SQL)
- WebLogic integration
- Java
- Shell scripting
The reference number for this position is NF[Phone Number Removed];. This is a PERMANENT position based in Midrand offering a salary of R650K-R850K per annum.
e-Merge IT recruitment are specialist niche recruiters with a wide range of positions available. We offer researched positions with top companies to strong technical skilled candidates. Email NicoleD on [Email Address Removed] (for all the other sites) OR use NicoleD at e dash merge dot co dot za. Alternatively call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Please feel free to check out our website on www e dash merge dot co dot za (for pnet) OR [URL Removed] (for the other sites) for similar positions that might be of interest to you!! Do you have a friend who is a technology specialist? We pay BIG CASH to you if we place a friend that you sent us!
“If you haven’t heard from e-Merge IT within 2 weeks of your application, please consider it unsuccessful for this position”
Desired Skills:
- Oracle Pl/Sql
- Oracle 11g
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development