INTERMEDIATE TO SENIOR C# SOFTWARE DEVELOPER – R600k to R900k p/a – WESTERN CAPE (Hybrid) at E – merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK IN: A Cape Town-based fintech company changing the eCommerce world as we know it. They are driving ambitious change in real-time ETF payment solutions, eCommerce, and e-Billing, and are looking for an skilled intermediate to senior C# Software Developer to join their fast-paced hub!

The right developer for this job needs to be skilled in C#, NET framework and .NET Core with decent RESTful Services / Web API experience

By nature, they require a go-getter who is a team player, looking to take ownership and be challenged on the day-to-day.

This is what you need to land an interview:

5+ Years’ experience coding in C#, .NET framework and .NET Core

You are skilled in JavaScript / Typescript; RabbitMQ, Microsoft SQL Server and GIT.

Some skills in Azure cloud will serve you well

Deep understanding of SOLID principles, dependency injection is key

You have a IT Degree or similar

You are familiar with Agile methodologies.

Reference Number for this position is NF[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position based in Bryanston offering a cost to company salary of up to R600K to R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Javascript

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

